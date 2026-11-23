YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis could face criminal charges after triggering sex noises during a live Strictly Come Dancing broadcast in Blackpool.

YouTube prankster Daniel Jarvis is facing potential criminal charges after disrupting a live broadcast of Strictly Come Dancing with explicit audio. The incident occurred on Saturday during the show's transmission from the Blackpool Tower Ballroom, prompting an immediate response from Lancashire Police and BBC management.

Authorities have seized a mobile phone used in the stunt and are investigating whether the actions constitute a criminal offence. Sources indicate that BBC executives were furious with the breach, leading them to hand the matter over to law enforcement for formal review and potential prosecution.

Also read Police Investigate Daniel Jarvis Sex Noise Prank on Strictly Come Dancing

The Incident at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

The disruption took place while judge Motsi Mabuse was delivering her feedback to contestant Delta Goodrem following a Quickstep performance. Mabuse paused mid-sentence, visibly distracted by strange noises emanating from behind her, before stating, "It's not me," as she turned to identify the source of the audio glitch.

Host Emma Willis was forced to address the audience directly after the show concluded, issuing an apology for any offense caused by the unexpected sounds. The BBC confirmed that the disruptive audio would be edited out of the version of the program released on BBC iPlayer to ensure a clean viewing experience for home audiences.

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Footage shared by Jarvis on social media platform X showed him watching the live stream and shouting, "It's coming I can hear it!" shortly before the noise played in the studio. The prankster, who goes by the online handle Jarvo69, had previously hinted during his livestream that he knew something unexpected was about to happen.

Prankster's History and Motives

Daniel Jarvis, from Gravesend in Kent, has a documented history of infiltrating high-profile events to play offensive audio clips. In 2023, he executed a nearly identical stunt during a live broadcast of BBC Match of the Day, causing significant disruption to the sports program.

In the Strictly Come Dancing incident, Jarvis claimed he was targeting judge Craig Revel Horwood. As Revel Horwood appeared on screen, Jarvis told his viewers, "This is for all the people you keep bullying. Don't bully people," suggesting the prank was a retaliatory measure against the judge's critical feedback style.

However, the timing of the prank was affected by technical delays. Jarvis apologized to his online audience for the mistimed audio, noting, "Sorry, I was trying to get the other one." The audio ultimately played during Motsi Mabuse's segment instead of the intended target.

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Jarvis has infiltrated numerous sporting arenas in recent years, including Twickenham, the Oval, Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium, and the Cheltenham Festival. His pattern of behavior has escalated from simple pranks to actions that have resulted in legal consequences and public complaints.

Criminal Background and Legal Consequences

The threat of criminal charges against Jarvis is not baseless, as he was previously sentenced to 15 months in prison for similar offenses. His appearance at Twickenham for an England Six Nations match against Ireland in March 2022 led to his arrest and subsequent conviction.

Kingston Crown Court found Jarvis guilty of using a false or borrowed ID to gain entry into the national stadium, infringing Section 2 of the Fraud Act 2006. The judge adjourned the case to May 10 to consider a Criminal Behaviour Order, which restricts the activities of individuals linked to criminal conduct.

Lancashire Police confirmed they are aware of the incident and have been in contact with event organizers. A spokesman stated, "We have been in contact with the event organisers, and a formal complaint has been made to us. A mobile phone has been seized and we are now looking into the matter to see if any criminal offences have taken place."