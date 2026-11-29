Daniel Hill's Fumble in Iron Bowl Loss Stings Alabama After Career Night
Alabama running back Daniel Hill rushed for a career-best 151 yards and a touchdown but lost the Iron Bowl 30-23 to Auburn after a critical fourth-quarter fumble on the opening play of the frame.
Nov 28, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Auburn defensive back Eric Winters dives for Alabama running back Daniel Hill but cannot prevent him from scoring a touchdown at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium.
Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama running back Daniel Hill's performance against Auburn was a roller coaster of epic proportions in the Crimson Tide’s 30-23 loss in the Iron Bowl on Saturday. The junior’s night was a microcosm of his team’s performance, a game where both sides of the ball had their ups and seriously costly downs.
Hill ran for 151 yards and a touchdown, including a pair of runs that went for 50-plus yards aiding his team to a narrow two-point lead entering the fourth quarter. It was a career best for Hill. It all came crashing down on the very first play of the frame when he fumbled a Wildcat snap in the shotgun on a third-and-2 from Alabama’s own 40-yard line, giving Auburn possession at the Tide’s 30 yard-line.
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