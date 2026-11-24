Daniel Garcia won't be moving forward in this year's AEW Continental Classic. The first round of the 2026 AEW Continental Classic was an eventful one that feat

The first round of the 2026 AEW Continental Classic was an eventful one that featured quite a few upsets to shake up the round robin tournament style bracket early on.

Unfortunately, it also included an injury that will shake up the future of the Blue League.in first-round action. Late in the matchup, Garcia took a cannonball in the corner and became unresponsive. King looked to continue the match until he realized something was wrong. At that point, the referee and ringside doctor got involved and called the match off, awarding the victory to King.

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At the time, Tony Schiavone informed the crowd that Garcia suffered an arm injury. Since then, more information has come out suggesting Garcia might have. Unfortunately, things haven't gotten better for Garcia, as it has been announced that he is out of the Continental Classic. Late Monday evening, All Elite Wrestling posted the week two preview for the Continental Classic.

The video was hosted by AEW President Tony Khan and Tony Schiavone. During the video, Khan revealed that Garcia isn't medically cleared to continue in the Continental Classic, and he will be replaced by Konosuke Takeshita.

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"Daniel Garcia versus Brody King, it was a great match," Tony Khan said. "The injury to Daniel Garcia has left him unable to continue in the weeks to come. Daniel Garcia will be back and we believe soon in AEW, and he's the exact kind of great wrestler we want competing in the Continental Classic. Now, anybody who steps into this position would be coming in at a disadvantage.

"I also want somebody who is a top wrestler who is emblematic of this level of competition, and the person who's going to step into the tournament certainly represents the very best of AEW. He is coming in at a disadvantage, but this is somebody who is capable of picking up a win against anyone in AEW. It's somebody who is very excited to compete in the tournament.

He competed in the tournament last year, and he's got a lot to prove. It's The Alpha Konosuke Takeshita.

"recap week 1, give an injury update on Danny Garcia and preview the week 2 Blue & Gold League matches! Following the announcement that Takeshita would be replacing Garcia in the Continental Classic, the following tournament matches were announced for this week's episodes ofMatt Black got involved in the wrestling media industry over two decades ago, covering WWE video games released by Acclaim, THQ, and 2K. He has been covering professional wrestling for multiple digital outlets since 2019.

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He is the former Senior Editor of WrestleZone and has extensive knowledge of the entire wrestling industry. In his spare time, Matt enjoys cheering for the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Los Angeles Lakers. He's also a diehard comic book movie fan and doesn't pick sides when it comes to the endless debates of Marvel versus DC.