Daniel Craig discusses the difficult production of his second James Bond film, Quant of Solace, noting the unfinished script and on-the-fly rewrites caused by the 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike.

Daniel Craig has openly discussed the intense pressures and chaotic circumstances surrounding the production of his second film as James Bond, revealing that the sequel was made with an unfinished script due to industry strikes. The actor, who recently made his debut as Agent 007 in Casino Royale, described the experience of rewriting scenes on the fly as a stressful ordeal that tested his commitment to the role.

Quant of Solace Scripting Challenges

Quant of Solace, the second installment in Craig's tenure as the iconic spy, is currently available for streaming on Paramount+ in the United States, though its availability on the platform is temporary. Craig's debut film, Casino Royale, was widely praised by critics and audiences alike, earning him a BAFTA nomination for his emotionally driven performance. This critical success led to a quick green-light for a sequel, setting the stage for what would become a troubled production.

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The pre-production phase of Quant of Solace coincided directly with the 2007-08 Writers Guild of America strike, which halted creative workflows across Hollywood. This industrial action meant the movie entered its filming schedule without a completed screenplay, forcing the cast and crew to adapt in real time. Craig later revealed to Time Out magazine that he and director Marc Forster had to rewrite scenes on the fly, an experience he described as far from enjoyable.

Director Marc Forster and On-Set Rewrites

Director Marc Forster, a Swiss filmmaker best known for his work on dramas such as Finding Neverland and Monster's Ball, took the helm for this challenging sequel. The lack of a finished script created a high-pressure environment where creative decisions had to be made rapidly during filming. Craig admitted that the situation could have gone either way, noting that they ultimately got away with the improvisation but that it was a risky move.

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Speaking ahead of the release of his third Bond movie, Skyfall, Craig expressed his frustration with the scripting process. He stated, We had the bare bones of a script and then there was a writers' strike and there was nothing we could do. We couldn't employ a writer to finish it. I say to myself, Never again, but who knows? There was me trying to rewrite scenes - and a writer I am not.

Barbara Broccoli and Franchise Future

Craig's relationship with the James Bond franchise has been marked by both reluctance and deep commitment to the character's longevity. Following the premiere of his first film, he asked producer Barbara Broccoli how many more films he would be required to do, indicating early concerns about his tenure. After the release of Spectre, his fourth film, Craig made a hyperbolic comment about not wanting to return, yet he agreed to one final installment under the condition that the movie would end with Bond dying.

The pressure of headlining such an iconic franchise was felt almost immediately, as seen in the troubled production of Quant of Solace. Despite the challenges, Craig's performance remained a critical highlight, navigating the complex narrative without the safety net of a polished script. The film's availability on Paramount+ offers new audiences a chance to witness this pivotal chapter in the James Bond cinematic history.