Head Topics

Beyond the Breaking News

Tesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road FeatureTesla Cybertruck Driver Arrested After Improper Use of Off-Road Feature Naked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in MichiganNaked Landlord Caught on Security Footage in Michigan Walmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittishWalmart plans price cuts using tariff refunds as shoppers get skittish Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original SeriesNetflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2 Adapting Iconic Moments from Original Series

Daniel Coleman Becomes Content Creator After Leaving Job in Corporate America and Fighting Stage 3 Mouth Cancer

Personal Experience | Health News

Daniel Coleman Becomes Content Creator After Leaving Job in Corporate America and Fighting Stage 3 Mouth Cancer
Content CreatorYoutube StarLevi
📆5/22/2026 7:13 PM
📰PageSix
25 sec. here / 11 min. at publisher
📊News: 44% · Publisher: 59%

The news highlights Daniel Coleman's journey from working in Corporate America to becoming a content creator, as well as his personal struggles with Stage 3 mouth cancer and the loss of his eldest son, Isaac.

NEWS TEXT: Coleman has amassed more than 4.75 million subscribers to 'Danny Go!

' on the video-streaming platform. Outside of his internet fame, Coleman frequently shares moments from his life alongside wife Mindy Coleman and their two sons, Levi and Isaac, with his 190,000 Instagram followers. Coleman worked in Corporate America before becoming a content creator. In September 2025, he praised his partner in life and business, Mindy, writing, 'Sweet 16 years today.

Life is a fast-moving ride. But I feel so lucky to ride it next to you, girl.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

PageSix /  🏆 320. in US

Content Creator Youtube Star Levi Isaac Mindy Coleman Assert Life With Wife Fast-Moving Ride Organic Donation

 

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Broncos' Opener Full of Firsts for Rookie RB Jonah ColemanBroncos' Opener Full of Firsts for Rookie RB Jonah ColemanIt will be a momentous day for Coleman.
Read more »

Coleman Says, Does All the Right Things in DenverColeman Says, Does All the Right Things in DenverIf first impressions are any indicator, Jonah Coleman appears to be a perfect fit for the Denver Broncos. Since arriving for rookie camp, the former University
Read more »

Jada Coleman set to lead Eagles VolleyballJada Coleman set to lead Eagles VolleyballCurrent Montgomery Academy Middle School Volleyball Coach, Jada Coleman, has been promoted to Head High School Volleyball Coach.
Read more »

WWE Sets Documentary ‘Made in America’ as Part of America 250 on USA Network (EXCLUSIVE)WWE Sets Documentary ‘Made in America’ as Part of America 250 on USA Network (EXCLUSIVE)WWE is getting into the patriotic spirit of America's 250th birthday with a new documentary special.
Read more »



Render Time: 2026-05-22 22:16:45