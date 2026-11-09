Danica McKellar reveals the 'hottest' holiday movie she’s ever filmed

McKellar stars in 'The Christmas Yes List,' premiering Nov 14 on Great American Family.

A FLOOD WATCH is in effect for South Texas. This is expected to be a long duration steady rain event. It may look like a winter wonderland on screen, but when Danica McKellar is filming her Christmas movies, it’s usually a scorcher.

McKellar stars in “The Christmas Yes List,” which filmed in Winnipeg in July “and it was like 100 degrees,” she told PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton.

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“They having a heat wave, and we're of course all bundled up. So that was challenging,” she added. McKellar posted a behind-the-scenes video with her co-star Sam Page, showing the tricks of the trade to stay cool, like using fans, wearing a cooling ring hidden under her scarf, and dunking her feet in ice water.

“I literally had to take off my boots, put my feet in ice water, put my hands, my wrists in the ice water as well, and then put my boots back on. Anything I could do to cool down. I had like an ice ring around my neck, but it would get hot. Like in person, it would just be like this hot rubber on me, like get this thing off of me,” she shared.

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“It's very interesting, very challenging. But hey, all that matters is that we look cold, and that we sell the story! ”In “The Christmas Yes List,” McKellar plays a high-achieving people pleaser who can’t seem to say no to anyone.

When she loses a promotion at work, her boss suggests she try “rejection therapy” by getting 10 people to tell her no. But the first person she tries it on is a nice guy who only seems to want to say yes to her every ludicrous offer, like ugly Christmas sweater shopping.

“What I don't realize is that he is also on a mission this Christmas, but a different mission. He wants to try to say yes to life more, and it's just so cute,” McKellar said. McKellar is a bit of an overachiever like her character “like trying to do and being willing to do like everybody's jobs for them and maybe just doing too much, like relax a little bit. ” “So I thought that was pretty funny.

I'm like, how should I take that? But I they meant it in a good way,” she said with a laugh. McKellar also stars in “The Christmas Gift” this season on Great American Family, which is “totally different” from “The Christmas Yes List. ” Danica McKellar and Matthew Marsden in "The Greatest Christmas Gift.

" “The Greatest Christmas Gift” is “a faith forward, heartfelt drama. It's such a beautiful story,” she said.

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“I play a music teacher who's finally reunited with the love of her life after he comes back from a deployment overseas, and we both want to we want each other's dreams to come true, even if it means giving up our own. And that's really what the movie is about. It's this beautiful, beautiful story of sacrificial love, but it has a happy ending, and it's so beautiful.

I mean, if you stick with this movie by the end you will just be transformed. It's such a beautiful, beautiful love story. It's about true love. It's about community coming together, and I'm so proud of it.

” McKellar will be live posting and commenting on X and Instagram on Nov 14 when “The Christmas Yes List” premieres on Great American Family. (And if you can’t wait, the movie will be available on Nov 12 on Pure Flix. A single-vehicle crash near FM 725 and Interstate 10 prompted road closures in Seguin on Sunday afternoon, according to the Seguin Police Department.

In a traffic alert posted to Facebook, police said at 1:30 p.m. onNearly 32 kilos of suspected cocaine seized in traffic stop; suspect taken into custody A traffic stop along Interstate 10 in Guadalupe County led to the seizure of nearly 32 kilograms of suspected cocaine and the arrest of a Laredo man, according to the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’sDowntown is expected to be especially busy Saturday, Nov. 7, as multiple major events bring large crowds and increased traffic to the city center.

City officials said the Alamodome will host the Bands of America Super