Danica McKellar doesn't 'feel like I left' Hallmark, has more 'creative freedom' at GAF

McKellar has two films on Great American Family this holiday season, 'The Christmas Yes List' and 'The Greatest Christmas Gift.'

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 01: Danica McKellar attends the Variety Power Of Women: Nashville on May 01, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. Danica McKellar didn’t leave anyone or anything behind when she made the switch from Hallmark to Great American Family.

McKellar credits her wanting to switch to Bill Abbott, the former president and CEO of Crown Media, the parent company of Hallmark Channel, who allowed her “creative freedom. ” “I don't feel like I left. I feel like I stayed with the person and he has just given me so much more creative freedom,” McKellar told PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton.

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That included McKellar writing the script for her Christmas film last year, “Have We Met This Christmas,” where she played an amnesia patient, something she’s “always wanted to play. ” When asked if she has any more scripts up her sleeves, McKellar teased, “If I think of one, I probably wouldn't tell you because I just go ahead and write the script, and then you all be surprised.

But I do have a couple things in mind that I'd like to do. ” NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MAY 01: Danica McKellar attends the Variety Power Of Women: Nashville on May 01, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. McKellar is an overachiever in so many ways, not unlike her character in “The Christmas Yes List,” one of two movies she’s filmed for the channel this year.

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“I’m involved in rewrites for sure on the script. I help casting. I help make decisions about props. Sometimes I buy my own wardrobe or props because I'm like, oh, this would be perfect and they're always so receptive, which is great.

And I'm very involved in the edit, choosing music, all that kind of stuff,” she explained of her involvement. The “Wonder Years” star also appears in “The Greatest Christmas Gift,” a “faith forward, heartfelt drama” about a music teacher reuniting with the love of her life after he returns from deployment. Danica McKellar, Matthew Marsden and the cast of "The Greatest Christmas Gift.

" “It's such a beautiful, beautiful love story. It's about true love. It's about community coming together, and I'm so proud of it,” she said. McKellar will be live posting and commenting on X and Instagram on Nov 14 when “The Christmas Yes List” premieres on Great American Family.

(And if you can’t wait, the movie will be available on Nov 12 on Pure Flix. The Glen Canyon Institute calls the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water level an “opportunity” to consider bolder, larger solutions to stabilize the water supplyTwo Utah-based companies have distanced themselves from the “I’ve Had It” podcast after hosts Jennifer Welch and Angie Sullivan laughed at a social media post aA Herriman couple said teenagers have repeatedly pounded on their door at night, and they hope the ongoing harassment will finally end.

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Kevin and Vicki Humphrey,As Sandy City Council members consider whether to contribute $157,000 toward a study of a possible Highland Drive extension through Dimple Dell, residents are rResearchers believe the recent rise in Lake Powell’s water levels will delay emergency actions and conservation efforts needed by Upper Basin states, but it wil