Dani Swan Action Thriller ‘Iris’ Set To Film In Spain & Japan; Toei To Assist Japanese Portion Of Shoot

Japan's Toei Company will assist the Japanese portion of the shoot; Lisa C. Satriano, AD on films including Black Panther, will direct.

Tony Awards Winners: 'Schmigadoon!

' Best Musical, 'Liberation' Best Play; John Lithgow, Lesley Manville, 'Ragtime' Duo Top Acting HonorsThailand’s CEA Launches Bangkok International Content Market; First Edition Set For July The film will be the feature directorial debut of Lisa C. Satriano, who has worked as an A.D. on films includingAround 40% of the film will be shot in Japan with Toei providing studio facilities, casting support, production personnel and creative collaboration on production design and stunt coordination.

Toei will also assist the production in applying forJapan's Toei Co Signs Development Deal With South Africa's Pambili Media For Samurai Epic 'Yasuke - Way Of The Butterfly'Co-written by Swan and Bryan Hwang, the film combines action noir, psychological mystery and samurai mythology in a story set between modern Paris and feudal Japan. The producers describe the film as “an elevated international genre thriller with global audience appeal”.

Production is scheduled to begin in fall 2026 across Spain and Japan, with casting currently underway. Swan is represented by Alison Buck, Peter Sample and Jeff Silberman at Bohemia Group. Satriano is represented by United Talent Agency and Louis Pacella.

‘Scary Movie’ Stabbing Record $55M Bow; $29M For He-Man’s ‘Universe’Comments On Deadline Hollywood are monitored. So don't go off topic, don't impersonate anyone, and don't get your facts wrong.





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