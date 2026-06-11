Dani Dyer's Strictly Come Dancing Comeback and Lacey Turner's First Appearance

Dani Dyer, a TV star and former contestant on Love Island, is making her comeback to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2026 series. Meanwhile, Lacey Turner, an EastEnders star, has been confirmed as the first contestant for the upcoming series.

Dani Dyer is making her Strictly comeback. The TV star has been confirmed as the second celeb to take part in the 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing one year after she was forced to quit the 2025 run after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.

Dani said on Thursday: 'I am so excited to be back in the ballroom this September!

' 'I just cannot wait to get my dancing shoes back on and hopefully this time around I can actually make it to week one! I'm just over the moon and cannot wait to find out who else is doing it!

' Upon her exit last year, BBC bosses confirmed the door would be left open for 'heartbroken' Dani to return for the 2026 series as they said they 'hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future'. Dani was the second star to pull out of last year's series before the first live show has even aired, as Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew from the lineup due to 'unexpected medical reasons.

' Dani Dyer is making her Strictly comeback, after having to quit the show last year due to an injury. The TV star has been confirmed as the second celeb to take part in the 2026 series Dani was devastated at having to quit, saying at the time: 'To say I'm heartbroken is the biggest understatement... Apparently doing the quickstep on a fracture is not advisable.

' She was paired with Nikita Kuzmin who is one of the professional dancers confirmed to be returning to the show for 2026. This year has already seen Dani win Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, as well as co-star alongside her father in the hit series The Dyers Caravan Park. Dani won Love Island in 2018 and has since amassed 3.7 million social media followers. She married footballer Jarrod Bowen, who plays for West Ham, in May last year.

On Wednesday Lacey Turner was confirmed as the first 2026 contestant. The EastEnders star, 38, is currently on an extended break from playing her iconic character Stacey Slater in the soap and is keen to use her time to train for the BBC competition, which will start in September. The news was officially revealed on Wednesday on Instagram, which is early for the BBC show, but producers have teased that more stars will be announced over the summer.

In a video shared to Instagram, Lacey admitted she is 'terrified' to be taking part in the BBC show, which will return to screens in September, and can't wait to 'learn a new skill'. She said: 'Hello it's Lacey Turner I can't quite believe that I'm actually saying this but I want to let you in on a little secret.

'This September I will be taking my little toes onto the dancefloor to do Strictly Come Dancing. On Wednesday, EastEnders star Lacey Turner was confirmed as the first contestant of 2026 Strictly is set to undergo a huge revamp ahead of its return in September, with Emma Willis, Johannes Radebe and Josh Widdicombe replacing Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman as hosts





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Strictly Come Dancing Dani Dyer Lacey Turner Emma Willis Johannes Radebe Josh Widdicombe Tess Daly Claudia Winkleman Kristian Nairn Game Of Thrones Love Island Eastenders Jarrod Bowen BBC Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Series Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Series Dani Dyer Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Series Lacey Turner Strictly Come Dancing 2026 Series Dani Dyer An

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