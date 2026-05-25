Dani Dyer's Return to Strictly Come Dancing

Dani Dyer, a former contestant on the dance show, is reportedly set to make a comeback after a year-long absence. She fractured her ankle during rehearsals and had to withdraw.

Dani Dyer is reportedly set to make a Strictly Come Dancing comeback, a year after she was forced to quit the series after fracturing her ankle during rehearsals.

The Daily Mail broke the news that Dani, 29, one of the show's favourites, had to bow before she even got to perform a single routine for the judges. During her brief appearance she was paired with Nikita Kuzmin, before being replaced by Amber Davies following her exit. A source said: 'Dani was beyond gutted when she had to quit Strictly.

She never got a chance to do a single show or a dance for the judges so when the door was opened for her again by the BBC she jumped at the chance.

'Dani hasn't signed her contract yet but she's clearing her diary and has told the BBC she wants in 'To get a second chance to appear on Strictly is a dream come true for her.

During her brief appearance she was paired with Nikita Kuzmin, before being replaced by Amber Davies following her exit. They told The Sun: 'The first time around she was paired with Nikita Kuzmin and she hopes she will get him again. She is determined to get on the dance floor and show the viewers what she's made of.

' Daily Mail have contacted Dani's representatives and BBC for comment. Upon her exit, BBC bosses confirmed the door would be left open for 'heartbroken' Dani to return for the 2026 series as they said they 'hope to welcome her back to the ballroom in the future.

' Dani was the second star to pull out of last year's series before the first live show has even aired, as Game Of Thrones star Kristian Nairn withdrew from the lineup due to 'unexpected medical reasons. ' This year's series of Strictly has undergone a huge makeover after it was announced this week that Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will be the new hosts of the show.

And in addition to the new presenters, the show is also preparing to welcome five new professional dancers to the line up. Strictly bosses are reportedly set to sign Ukrainian dancer Kateryna Klishyna, who has been branded 'the new Nadiya Bychkova' after it was revealed the latter was axed from the show back in March. Kateryna, 29, has previously appeared on America's Dancing With The Stars and So You Think You Can Dance in Ukraine.

And she has caught the eyes of bosses after her audition as a source revealed to The Sun: 'Bosses love Kateryna. Many will see her as Nadiya's replacement as they look so similar.

' BBC representatives refused to comment when approached by the Daily Mail. The Daily Mail broke the news that Dani, 29, one of the show's favourites, had to bow before she even got to perform a single routine for the judges (pictured following her exit). This year's series of Strictly has undergone a huge makeover after it was announced this week that Emma Willis, Josh Widdicombe and Johannes Radebe will be the new hosts of the show.

Nadiya was just one of a slew of professionals to be given the boot this year, joining Karen Hauer, 43, Michelle Tsiakkas, 30, Luba Mushtuk, 36, and Gorka Marquez, 35. After nine years on the show, partnering with celebrities including Dan Walker and Davood Ghadami, Nadiya shared the news of her exit on Instagram in March as she voiced her gratitude for everyone who had supported her.

'After nine wonderful years, this part of my journey with Strictly Come Dancing is evolving,' she penned. 'There is something truly special about being part of a programme that plays such a big part in so many people's lives, and I want to thank all those who have sent beautiful messages over the last few weeks and those who have voted, shouted, supported, celebrated and cheered during every series.

'Strictly has allowed me to discover new sides of myself, develop new skills, and evolve as an artist in ways I will always be grateful for. 'This isn't the end... I look forward to being part of the Strictly world for many years to come in ways I am beginning to explore.

' As she was flooded with supportive messages from her followers, Tess led the gushing comments, writing: 'Love you to bits. Beautiful inside and out.





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Strictly Come Dancing Dani Dyer BBC Kateryna Klishyna Nadiya Bychkova

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