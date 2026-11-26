Dani Dyer reacts with visible embarrassment as Lorraine Kelly discusses Danny Dyer's explicit Rivals sex scenes on Tuesday, while Nikita Kuzmin watches in confusion.

Dani Dyer appeared deeply uncomfortable during a live television interview on Tuesday, prompted by questions regarding her father's explicit on-screen performances. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was joined by dance partner Nikita Kuzmin to discuss their recent Blackpool show appearance when host Lorraine Kelly shifted the conversation to the second series of Disney+'s drama Rivals. The show features Danny Dyer in the leading role of Freddie Jones, a character who engages in increasingly bold romantic storylines in the new season.

Dani Dyer's Awkward TV Reaction

As the host inquired whether Dani had viewed the latest episodes, the reality star admitted she planned to watch the remainder of the series but expressed hesitation regarding specific content. Lorraine Kelly responded by praising Danny Dyer's performance, joking that viewers saw quite a bit of his physical presence on screen. Dani immediately recoiled, stating that she was uncertain if she wanted to witness every detail of those intimate moments. The host then teased that certain scenes might require a daughter to leave the room, noting that the audience had seen Danny's bare backside and described it as a joyful sight.

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The Rivals Sex Scenes Exposed

The tension stemmed from Freddie Jones's affair with Lizzie Vereker, played by Katherine Parkinson, which intensifies following the death of mutual friend Monica. The characters sneak away during a funeral to engage in private time, with their relationship becoming more daring in the bedroom. Danny Dyer recently described one particular sequence as farcical, involving a nearly discovered naked escape from a bathtub after a passionate encounter. He explained that filming the scene was physically challenging due to the small bath size and the requirement to sit in water all day until his hands wrinkled significantly.

Nikita Kuzmin Watches Confused

While Dani struggled to maintain composure during the exchange, Nikita Kuzmin seemed entirely bewildered by the nature of the conversation. As the host continued to joke about the visibility of Danny's rear end and the appropriateness of the content for family viewing, Nikita admitted he was unsure what had been said but accepted the response politely. The stark contrast between Dani's visible cringing and Nikita's polite confusion highlighted the awkwardness of discussing a parent's explicit screen work in a daytime talk show format.

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Danny Dyer Praises Co-Stars

Beyond the humor surrounding the sex scenes, Danny Dyer used the opportunity to highlight his admiration for the show's talented female cast. He described working with Katherine Parkinson as amazing and expressed deep gratitude for being surrounded by what he termed the best actors in the industry. Dyer noted that the second series sees Freddie and Lizzie ramp up their love affair as they realize the fragility of life, a thematic shift that has driven the dramatic tension of the latest episodes.

What Comes Next for the Series

The second half of the Rivals second series launched earlier this month, marking a significant boost in viewership and discussion for the Disney+ production. With Freddie's sex life also reignited following the tragedy, the show continues to balance raunchy humor with emotional storytelling. As fans debate the bold creative choices of the scriptwriters, Dani Dyer's reaction serves as a reminder of the personal impact these roles have on the actors' families.