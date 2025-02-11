Dangerous Storms Expected to Hit Alabama This Week

Heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are predicted to impact most of Alabama this week, with a heightened risk of damaging winds and tornadoes on Wednesday and Saturday.

Strong to severe storms are possible across Alabama almost statewide on Wednesday . Areas in yellow will have a Level 2 out of 5 risk for severe weather on Wednesday , while areas in dark green will have a Level 1 risk. Heavy rain is also expected on and off from today through Thursday. The National Weather Service said periods of heavy rain will be possible on and off from today through Thursday, especially for areas in north and north-central Alabama .

Two to four inches of rain, with localized higher amounts, will be possible through the next three days. South Alabama will get rain as well, but amounts of a half-inch to 1.5 inches are more likely. Severe storms will be possible from Wednesday into Thursday morning, with damaging winds and a tornado or two possible. West Alabama is more likely to see stronger storms. South Alabama could have two rounds of storms, one in the morning and one later that night. The rest of the state could have to deal with storms from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Another round of potentially severe weather will be possible for most of the state on Saturday as a strong cold front moves through the state.The weather service said periods of rain, which could be heavy at times, will be possible across Alabama starting today. Some areas could get 3 to 4 inches before the work week is over. Expect rain chances to rise today and through tonight, according to forecasters. Then on Wednesday an area of low pressure is expected to move near the region and could generate stronger storms. South Alabama could face a round of storms on Wednesday morning, and the more of the state could have to deal with stronger storms from Wednesday night into Thursday morning. NOAA’s Storm Prediction Center has expanded a Level 2 out of 5 (slight) risk to include more of west and central Alabama for Wednesday. Forecasters have also expanded a Level 1 (marginal) risk area to include most of the state. (See Wednesday’s severe weather outlook at the top of this post.) A Level 2 risk means that scattered severe storms are possible. A Level 1 risk means isolated severe storms will be possible. The storms could bring another round of heavy rain along with them, and the weather service said isolated flooding will be possible. Then the weather could briefly quiet down before the next system approaches on Saturday. The weekend system could bring another round of heavy rain and another threat of severe storms.





