The article discusses the dangerous flaws with electric door handles on EVs, which are not mechanical latches but instead engaged through electricity. It also mentions the proposed bill to ban retractable door handles and flush designs, like the ones that have resulted in injuries or death.

If you've never encountered an electric door handle on an EV, you'd be forgiven for not knowing there's a dangerous flaw with them. To put it simply, they're not a mechanical latch but instead engaged through electricity, and some, like Tesla's handles, are completely flush with the door panel or activated via buttons.

This design could and has left occupants trapped in the midst of an emergency. The U.S. House of Representatives has proposed a bill to ban retractable door handles and flush designs, like the ones that have resulted in injuries or death. Tesla has already begun including fail-safes in newer models. Every vehicle model is different, and, more notably, every manufacturer approaches the manual release or handle functions differently.

Outside of being a stylistic choice, flush handles can improve the aerodynamics of an EV, adding to the overall EPA range, albeit not by much. Inside, they might have similarly minimalistic designs. Electric handles show up in Tesla Models, like the Model 3 and Model Y, Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis vehicles, Rivian R1T and R1S, Lucid Air, Cadillac, the Chevy Equinox EV, and more.

Even so, there are quite a few EV makers that have incorporated manual door releases for emergencies. In most cases, the emergency latch is located near the inside door handle, as a pull strap, mechanical lever, or button-based release. The Lucid Air, has a small lever inside the door panel just behind the window controls.

The Tesla Model 3's manual release is in the same area for the front doors, while in the rear it's tucked down inside the storage pocket. Inside the 2025 Rivian R1T, the rear door handle release is a pull cord hidden behind the door panel, which you have to actually remove first to access. Refer to your vehicle's owner's manual if you cannot locate the release.

Ideally, you'll want to find, test, and understand this manual release in your particular vehicle before you drive it anywhere. Knowing exactly where the release is and how to use it could be absolutely crucial for your safety and survival during an accident or emergency. It's not a bad idea to familiarize yourself with the manual release in your particular vehicle





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Electric Door Handles Evs Manual Release Emergency Latch Aerodynamics Minimalistic Designs Manual Door Releases Tesla Models Hyundai Kia And Genesis Vehicles Rivian R1T And R1S Lucid Air Cadillac Chevy Equinox EV

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