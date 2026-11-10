Dangerous Fire Erupts in Abandoned Building in San Diego's Mountain View Neighborhood

A fire tore through a long-vacant building on Ocean View Boulevard that once housed several businesses, prompting evacuations and plans for emergency demolition after asbestos was detected. The property had been red-tagged as unsafe and was the subject of years of complaints and hundreds of police calls.

The building had burned three times before and was red-tagged, which means it was abandoned and marked as unsafe for use, according to the San Diego Fire -Rescue Department.

A dangerous fire erupted in an abandoned building that once housed several businesses in Mountain View. The damage, while significant enough to call for an emergency demolition, just might be a blessing for neighbors. NBC 7’s Dave Summers explains why. A dangerous fire tore through a long-vacant building in San Diego's Mountain View neighborhood Monday afternoon, forcing evacuations and prompting plans for an emergency demolition that were later delayed after asbestos was detected inside the structure.

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The fire broke out around 2 p.m. at a building on Ocean View Boulevard that once housed several businesses. The property has been the subject of years of complaints, hundreds of police calls and a lawsuit filed by the city of San Diego over alleged code violations and nuisance conditions. Flames shot above the rooftops as thick smoke billowed into the sky, visible from blocks away.

Neighbors captured the intense fire on their cellphones, while others across the street could feel the heat. No injuries were reported, but residents of an apartment building to the west and businesses to the east were evacuated as a precaution.

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“These are businesses like right next door that have to close or are in danger of catching on fire or a house right next door," Keeling said. Fire officials determined the building was too dilapidated for crews to safely enter. Instead, firefighters battled the flames from outside, surrounding the structure and pouring water onto the fire.

Years of complaints and hundreds of police calls Neighbors say the abandoned building has been a persistent problem for years, with complaints about squatters, drug use and repeated fires. According to residents, the property has caught fire at least three or four times. The building has burned at least three times previously and was red-tagged, which means it was abandoned and marked as unsafe for use, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

Fires have been reported at the location on June 8, 2025; on Oct. 10, 2025 and on Monday, according to SDFD. In March, the city of San Diego sued the family trust that owns the property, alleging code violations and the maintenance of a nuisance property.

“Due to the ongoing criminal activities and code violations, this property has been a continuing nuisance since at least May 25, 2017. ”Between October 2019 and March 2025, the San Diego Police Department received 580 calls for service on the block where the building is located. Officers spent approximately 2,400 hours investigating and responding to those calls, which included reports involving suicide, death, battery, car theft, theft, disturbing the peace, trespassing and threats with a weapon.

One neighbor, identified as Chuck, expressed frustration over the longstanding problems and called for greater attention to people in the community.

“We have to do better on the local level to take care of the people in our community. Nobody bothered to check on them or to see what they were doing," he said. Alvin Shamoun, a member of the family trust that owns the building, said the family has owned the property for 25 years and that it has sat vacant for the past 15 years.

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Shamoun said the owners have repeatedly tried to prevent unauthorized access but have struggled to keep people out.

“We can’t keep the people out. We do so many things like boarding up the building putting up fences,” Shamoun said. He said his family has operated a liquor store across the street for 50 years and shares the neighborhood's concerns about conditions at the abandoned building.

Neighbors see possible relief after destructive fire Despite the danger posed by Monday's fire, some neighbors and nearby business owners expressed a sense of relief at the possibility that the long-troubled building could finally be demolished.

“It’s awful probably should have been torn down and taken care of the first time," Keeling said. Watching firefighters pour water onto the heavily damaged building, Keeling offered a description of what was unfolding. Although the extent of the damage prompted plans for an emergency demolition, firefighters at the scene said the city delayed the work Monday night after asbestos was detected in the building. This story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC San Diego.

AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC San Diego journalist edited the article for publication.