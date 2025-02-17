Dangerous Cold Weather Expected in Northern Illinois

A cold weather advisory has been issued for several counties in northern Illinois due to dangerously low wind chills. Temperatures are expected to plummet into the single digits, with wind chills potentially reaching -25 to -30 degrees. The extreme cold is expected to last for several days, with some relief anticipated on Thursday.

Single-digit temperatures and windy conditions will lead to subzero wind chill s, with values between 10 and 25 degrees below zero possible. A cold weather advisory was set to take effect beginning Monday morning, with dangerous wind chill values of up to 25 degrees below zero possible. According to the National Weather Service, the advisory will take effect beginning at midnight for northern Cook, Kendall, LaSalle, Lake, DeKalb, Kane and DuPage counties.

Dangerous conditions were expected starting in the overnight hours, with temperatures poised to plummet around 20 degrees. Single-digit temperatures and windy conditions will lead to subzero wind chills, with values between 10 and 25 degrees below zero possible. According to the NWS, such dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. An extended period of bitterly cold conditions will occur this week. The coldest period will be Monday night-Tuesday AM, during which wind chills of -25 to -30 degrees are expected across interior portions of North Illinois with values of -15 to -25 degrees elsewhere. Such brutally cold conditions will persist for several days and won't let up until Thursday, the NWS stated. As the work week begins, high temperatures will sit in the mid-single digits to the low-to-mid teens, according to meteorologists. Tuesday will bring a continuation of the extreme cold, with temperature readings and wind chill values expected to be similar to Monday. High temperatures will climb slightly when Wednesday rolls around, with readings possibly rising into the upper teens. The possibility of wind chills reaching 25 degrees below zero will remain throughout the day, meteorologists said. It won't be until Thursday when we'll see marked improvements - though it still will be brutally cold. Sunny skies, along with high temperatures in the mid-teens to low 20s will bring a significant change in wind chills.





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cold Weather Wind Chill Frostbite Illinois Weather Advisory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Dangerous Cold Weather Grips Northern US StatesMinnesota, Montana, and North Dakota brace for dangerously low wind chill temperatures, with readings as low as -55 degrees Fahrenheit expected. Authorities warn of serious health risks associated with extreme cold, urging precautions for those spending time outdoors.

Read more »

Dangerous Cold Weather Expected to Hit Northern PlainsMinnesota, Montana, and North Dakota are bracing for dangerously cold weather over the weekend, with wind chill temperatures of negative 40 degrees or less Fahrenheit expected. The arctic blast is expected to produce 'the coldest air of the season so far,' according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Read more »

Cold weather advisory extended in Chicago area as dangerous wind chills arriveA cold weather advisory has been extended for the entire Chicago area as dangerous wind chills are expected in coming days.

Read more »

Chicago weather: Dangerous cold temperatures continue in Chicago area MondayHealth officials are warning people to dress properly to avoid frostbite.

Read more »

Warming centers available in Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia during dangerous cold weather this weekA severe winter storm brings cold temperatures to Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, with wind chills expected to drop into the teens and 20s. Residents without adequate heat or shelter are encouraged to seek out warming centers in their area.

Read more »

Chicago Schools Close, Warming Centers Open as Dangerous Cold Weather HitsDue to dangerous cold weather expected to last through mid-week, some Chicago-area schools have closed or shifted to e-learning. The city has opened numerous warming centers to provide shelter from the extreme temperatures. The Salvation Army Freedom Center in Humboldt Park is offering both shelter and warming services.

Read more »