Dangerous Cold Wave Sweeps Chicago, Prompts Wind Chill Advisory

Chicago and the Midwest brace for a prolonged period of sub-zero temperatures and dangerous wind chills. The National Weather Service issues a wind chill advisory, warning of potentially life-threatening conditions.

A dangerous cold wave is gripping Chicago and much of the Midwest, with wind chill values predicted to plunge as low as 20 to 30 degrees below zero in the city's western suburbs. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory for northeastern Illinois until Monday morning, warning of wind chills as low as 20 to 25 degrees below zero. As of Monday morning, temperatures hovered in the single digits across the Chicago area, with wind chills reaching into the teens.

By Monday afternoon, the mercury is expected to climb to a high of 10 degrees, accompanied by gusts of wind up to 25 miles per hour. However, the respite will be short-lived. Meteorologist Kevin Jeanes predicts that Monday night into Tuesday morning will bring even colder temperatures, with another wind chill advisory in effect. The western suburbs are expected to be hit hardest, with wind chills potentially dropping to 20 to 30 degrees below zero. Jeanes cautioned that such extreme wind chills can cause frostbite on exposed skin within 30 minutes.The bitter cold spell is expected to last throughout the week. Tuesday will also be dangerously cold, with highs in the teens and a chance of snow. Wednesday will bring more sub-zero temperatures, but a warming trend is expected to begin on Thursday, with highs gradually rising into the 30s over the weekend. By Monday, temperatures are forecast to reach the 40s. Meanwhile, the Chicago Department of Water Management advises residents to run a trickle of cold water on each floor of their homes to prevent pipes from freezing. Some warming centers will remain open during the cold snap, offering respite for those most vulnerable to the frigid temperatures





