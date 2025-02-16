Dangerous Cold Expected as Lake-Effect Snow Hits Chicago Area

Chicago braces for a sharp temperature drop and lake-effect snow showers. Wind chills could reach -15 to -25 degrees, prompting weather alerts and urging residents to limit outdoor activities.

CHICAGO (CBS) - Periodic snow flurries will persist across the Chicago region on Saturday night as temperatures remain in the mid-20s Fahrenheit. Winds are expected to strengthen and shift from the northwest on Sunday, gusting near 30 miles per hour, resulting in lake-effect snow showers throughout the day. The most intense lake snow bands will concentrate in northwest Indiana. Accumulations could range from 1 to 3 inches, with La Porte county under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m.

Sunday. As wind speeds decrease, the snow will diminish, but temperatures will take a sharp plunge. Temperatures will gradually decline throughout Sunday, reaching the lower 20s by the afternoon. Subsequently, overnight lows will drop below zero, but wind chills will dip to between -15 and -25 degrees Fahrenheit. The frigid air will persist throughout the beginning of the workweek, encompassing Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. Monday and Tuesday are projected to be the coldest days, with dangerously low wind chill values ranging from -15 to -25 degrees Fahrenheit. Consequently, weather alerts have been issued for these days, urging everyone to minimize outdoor activities as conditions will be extremely hazardous. Temperatures will remain below average for at least the following weekend. \Forecast Summary:\TONIGHT: Snow showers, cloudy. Low of 25 degrees.\TOMORROW: Lakeside snow showers. Falling temperatures, through the 20s during the day. Windy.\TOMORROW NIGHT: Snow showers diminish. Cold air returns. Low of -1 degree, feeling like -15 to -25 degrees.





