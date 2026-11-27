'Dangal' casting director Mukesh Chhabra shared audition and self-tape tips at IFFI, and had a one-liner ready for a question on the casting couch.

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His work begins with understanding a script and the director’s vision, then determining whether a character calls for an established face or someone new.