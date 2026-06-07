Danes show off their manes in Denmark’s national mullet championship

Business in the front, party in the back.

A packed Danish crowd celebrated on Saturday the, defined by very short hair at the front and longer hair at the back. Denmark ’s raucous 2026 Mullet Championship, presented on an outdoor stage in central Copenhagen, attracted 12 well-coiffed competitors and more than a thousand spectators to the evening’s “mane” event.

Organizer Steffen Stiw Weber, a 37-year-old electrician, said the championships, now in their fourth year, began after he had a hair transplant and chose to grow out a mullet.because he wasn’t a US citizen, Stiw Weber started his own in Denmark. Competitors in Saturday’s championships were evaluated on their cuts’ style, uniqueness, and overall performance and “mullet moves,” explained judge Bobby Agren. Competitor Martin Sedolf performing as his professional wrestler character “Benny Bacchus” during the mullet contest.

Judges score the mullets on style, uniqueness and overall performance with “mullet moves. ”“I like the finesse, the twist, the nostalgia. I like it if it looks ridiculous or maybe ugly in a beautiful way,” said Agren, who owns two hair salons in Copenhagen.

“I think in our culture, when everything must … be perfect on social media and everything like that, I think that’s why people have to stand out from the crowd,” said Stiw Weber. The event featured an array of over-the-top performances, including beer-swilling, body-popping, and a live saxophone show. One competitor even wore a mullet haircut styled to resemble the Danish flag. The crowd screamed and chanted with their energy seemingly feeding directly into the various performers on stage.

Forty-three-year-old construction worker Thomas Berg eventually took home the top prize after wowing judges by frantically jumping on a trampoline while clad in neon green gym wear. He completed his mullet haircut with an orange headband.

“I think it’s just funny. It’s just a big party,” said a smiling Berg after collecting his prize.

“It’s just nice to be a bit outside the box. ”Though mullets have likely been around longer than there have been barbers, the Oxford English Dictionary cites hip-hop legends the Beastie Boys for helping popularize the term mullet with the song “Mullet Head” on their 1994 recording “Ill Communication. ”Fashion magazine Vogue reportedly once described the mullet as “history’s most divisive hairstyle. ”





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