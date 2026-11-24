Guess how old his wife is?

Dane Cook at SNL50: The Anniversary Special at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on February 16, 2025 in New York, New York.on Tuesday to announce that he and his wife, Kelsi Taylor Cook, 28, are expecting their first child.

“We’ve been bursting with excitement to share this news! 🤍,” the caption of their joint Instagram post said. They also mentioned “1 Samuel 1:27,” which reads “I prayed for this child, and the Lord has granted me what I asked of him,” in the Bible. Taylor Cook re-posted the photo dump to her Instagram story, gushing that she is “so grateful for this beautiful chapter of lives.

Also read Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor Expecting First Child

” Her husband did the same with a red heart emoji. The carousel features three black-and-white photos of the couple holding ultrasound images of their baby. Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor at “The Greatest Roast of All Time: Tom Brady” held at the Kia Forum on May 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. The two first started dating in 2017, when she was just 18 years old, after they met at a game night Cook was hosting at his house.

The comedian has repeatedly addressed their 26-year age difference over the years, which has caused major backlash online, often taking a humorous approach to the questions surrounding their relationship.

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“Sometimes I actually find myself saying, ‘Where has she been all my life? ’” Cook joked during a 2019The couple got engaged in July 2022, then got married a little over a year later at a private estate in Oahu, Hawaii. Taylor Cook is a certified Pilates and TRX instructor, as well as a certified food therapist and nutritionist.

In addition, she is a singer who has performed background vocals for artists such as Demi Lovato and Little Big Town and has an EP titledNow, nearly a decade after they first started dating, the couple is now preparing for another major milestone as they get ready to become parents. She© 2026 SheMedia, LLC.