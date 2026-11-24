Comedian Dane Cook and wife Kelsi Taylor reveal they are expecting a baby. The couple shares sonogram photos and reflects on their three-year marriage and 26-year age gap.

Comedian Dane Cook, aged 54, and his wife Kelsi Taylor, aged 28, have officially announced that they are expecting a child together. The couple shared the news on social media, with Taylor confirming the pregnancy by posting sonogram pictures and Cook cradling her baby bump in a separate photo. Cook joked about the upcoming arrival by referencing his merchandise line, writing, "I'm going to need some To the Future baby sizes," while expressing that he was "Feeling so incredible."

Celebrating Three Years of Marriage in Hawaii

The pregnancy announcement coincides with the couple's third wedding anniversary, which they celebrated on September 23. Cook took to social media to honor the milestone, recalling that they got married on "that beautiful evening in Hawaii" three years prior. He described the time since their wedding as "nothing short of an adventure" and "the best kind of journey," highlighting their daily routines from hopeful good mornings to peaceful good nights.

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In his anniversary tribute, Cook acknowledged the challenges they face, noting that the peaceful moments are sometimes interrupted by their dogs. He expressed deep gratitude for Taylor's presence in his life, stating that she provides "simple reminders that we are blessed." The comedian also credited his wife for her role in his professional success, specifically mentioning a documentary project that he stated would not exist without her inspiration.

How Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor Met

The romantic connection between the two comedians began in 2017 after a surprise meeting during a game night hosted by Cook. Taylor confirmed the origin of their relationship during an Instagram Q&A, explaining that she and Cook were friends for a while before they fell in like with each other and eventually upgraded their bond to love. The casual setting of the game night served as the initial catalyst for their long-term partnership.

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Cook has frequently addressed the public's fascination with their 26-year age difference with a sense of humor. During a 2018 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Cook mused, "Sometimes I actually find myself saying, 'Where has she been all my life?'" He then humorously corrected himself by realizing that "she wasn't alive" for the first 26 years of his life. This witty retort has become a signature part of how the couple handles questions about their age gap.

Addressing Public Scrutiny and Age Gap Critics

Despite the media attention their relationship often receives, the couple remains unbothered by external chatter regarding their age difference. Cook has openly dismissed critics who accuse him of "robbing the cradle," pointing out that Taylor "hasn't slept in the cradle for, like, nine years." He has encouraged the public to relax regarding their relationship, emphasizing that they have moved past any stage of life that might invite such comparisons.

The couple's dynamic is characterized by mutual support and laughter. On September 19, Cook posted a message praising his wife's character, noting that "None of what's in my life today exists without this lovely, loving woman standing right here, firmly by my side." He described Taylor as having a "savage / silly sense of humor" and affirmed that they "champion each other, fight for each other," sharing the greatest bunch of years together.

2026 Baby Boom Among Celebrity Couples

The announcement places the couple among a larger trend of celebrity family expansions in 2026. In the first half of the year, several high-profile actresses including Bonnie Wright, Aubrey Plaza, Natalie Portman, and Anne Hathaway have revealed that they are pregnant. This wave of announcements highlights a significant year for new arrivals in the entertainment industry.

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International celebrity news has also contributed to this trend, with Princess Eugenie sharing the news that she was expecting her third baby with her husband Jack Brooksbank. The convergence of these announcements suggests a notable year for births among prominent public figures, with Dane Cook and Kelsi Taylor joining a diverse group of parents-to-be sharing their personal milestones with the public.