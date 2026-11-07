Dandadan Season 3 Greenlit for 2027 Release on Netflix and Crunchyroll

Dandadan season 3 has been officially greenlit by Science SARU for a 2027 global premiere on Netflix and Crunchyroll, adapting the Space Globalists Arc.

Dandadan season 3 has been officially greenlit, and the anime adaptation of Yukinobu Tatsu's manga is set to return to streaming in 2027 on both Netflix and Crunchyroll. The studio Science SARU is returning to animate the series following the explosive conclusion of season 2. The new season is expected to cover the Space Globalists Arc, which is widely considered one of the strongest storylines in the original manga.

Although no specific release date has been confirmed, the season is scheduled for a global premiere sometime in 2027. The series also keeps the alien-focused tone that fans of classic science fiction shows like The X-Files often associate with extraterrestrial mysteries, but Dandadan blends that premise with comedy, action, and supernatural elements.

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Space Globalists Arc Leads Dandadan Season 3

The Space Globalists Arc is the storyline that season 3 is set to adapt, and it centers on an extraterrestrial invasion. Unlike the regular paranormal anomalies that the characters have faced in earlier episodes, this conflict forces the lead cast to test their abilities against a much larger threat.

Momo, Okarun, Jiji, and Aira are pushed to bring their respective psychic and cursed abilities to their limits. The arc pushes the characters into situations where their powers must grow quickly, which gives the season a more intense and action-driven structure than the previous installments.

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The arc also introduces crucial new elements to the series' lore. These include the arrival of the mysterious alien suit-girl Vamola, a complicated new romantic dynamic between the characters, and the powerful new Yokai antagonist Reiko Kashima.

Dandadan Season 3 Release Date Details

Dandadan season 3 is scheduled for a global premiere sometime in 2027, with streaming availability on Netflix and Crunchyroll. No exact day or month has been officially announced by the production team or the distributors.

Earlier, brief European distributor leaks and rumors suggested an early January 2027 release window. The network later officially retracted those specific dates, describing them as a mistake, so readers should treat the January 2027 window as unconfirmed.

The returning voice cast from the previous two seasons is also confirmed for season 3. Shion Wakayama and Abby Trott return as Momo Ayase, while Natsuki Hanae and AJ Beckles return as Okarun Takakura, which provides continuity for fans following the story across seasons.

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Future Dandadan Seasons 4 and 5 Outlook

The manga has plenty of material left for future seasons, with the story currently pushing past chapter 240. Past chapter 120, the original work moves through the school-focused Onbusuman Arc, the Danmanra Arc, the Pygmy Princess Arc, and the overarching threat of the villain Saint-Germain.

Based on Science SARU's current pacing of adapting roughly thirty-five to forty-five Dandadan chapters per season, a fourth season would likely combine the smaller Onbusuman narrative with the combat-heavy Danmanra Arc. That installment would likely target a late 2028 or early 2029 release window, according to the projection in the source material.

A potential fifth season would center on the Pygmy Princess storyline and the current Saint-Germain conflicts. Because that material is still being serialized in the weekly Shōnen Jump+ magazine, a fifth season would likely aim for a late 2030 or 2031 premiere window.