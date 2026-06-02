Dandadan Franchise Expands with New Stage Play and Anime Season 3

The Dandadan franchise is expanding with a new stage play adaptation of the anime, set to premiere in Japan later this August. The play will feature a mix of live-action and performance, with a script written by Shinjiro Kameda and music composed by Ryo Konishi.

The Dandadan franchise is expanding with a new stage play adaptation of the anime, set to premiere in Japan later this August. The play will feature a mix of live-action and performance, with a script written by Shinjiro Kameda and music composed by Ryo Konishi .

The cast includes Yuiri Murayama as Momo Ayase, Raimu Ninomiya as the normal Okarun, and Hiroki Hyakuna as the fully transformed Okarun. The stage play is directed by Imagine Ito and will be a new adaptation of the anime's story.

Meanwhile, the third season of the anime is currently in production, with Science SARU set to produce the new episodes. The release window for the third season has been scheduled for 2027, but a more concrete release date has yet to be announced. The third season will feature a returning voice cast, including Shion Wakayama as Momo, Natsuki Hanae as Okarun, and Nana Mizuki as Seiko.

The anime's popularity has been steadily increasing over its first two seasons, and the franchise is set to get even bigger from here on out with all sorts of new projects





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Dandadan Anime Stage Play Science SARU Shinjiro Kameda Ryo Konishi

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