Explore the current status of Dancing With the Stars winners since the U.S. launch in June 2005. From Patrick Mahomes to reality stars, see their journeys now.

Dancing With the Stars has crowned countless winners since ABC launched the U.S. version of the U.K. series Strictly Come Dancing in June 2005. The popular competition pairs a celebrity with a professional dancer who tackle a new style of ballroom dance each season to crown a champion.

Current Performances and Dance Styles

Recent competitors are showcasing diverse routines including salsa, quickstep, and tango alongside freestyle segments. One contestant performs a salsa to Jamaican (Bam Bam) by Hugel & Solto before tackling a showstopping freestyle set to Minnie the Moocher by Cab Calloway and Over the Rainbow by Judy Garland.

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Another pair dances a salsa to Don Omar ft. Lucenzo's Danza Kuduro before Frech and Karagach perform a freestyle to Linkin Park's Numb. These musical choices highlight the variety of genres featured in the current season's performances.

Olympic and Music Industry Stars

An Olympic gold medalist will perform a quickstep set to Louis Prima's Sing, Sing, Sing before their Madonna-inspired freestyle to Like a Prayer and Music. This performance demonstrates the athletic precision required for the discipline.

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A reality star presents a tango set to Gallo Ciego by Orquesta Color Tango before dazzling fans with a freestyle to Diamonds are Girl's Best Friend by Marilyn Monroe and Irish folk songs The Parting Glass and Flowers of the Red Hill. These routines blend cultural elements with mainstream pop appeal.

An influencer and Arnold perform a Viennese waltz to Willing and Able by Noah Kahan. Their freestyle routine is set to a medley of Singin' in the Rain by Gene Kelly and Umbrella by Rihanna, showcasing versatility in dance history.

Related Entertainment News and Events

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Announce the Sex of Baby No. 4 With a Cake Reveal that captured significant public interest. This personal milestone occurred alongside the ongoing coverage of the dance competition.

Questions arose regarding why ABC Bleeped Part of Miranda Lambert and Kacey Musgraves' CMAs Duet during their recent performance. The incident sparked discussion among viewers about broadcast standards for country music artists.

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The Slay of the Day segment continues to highlight standout fashion and performance moments from the entertainment circuit. These daily features complement the main broadcast content by focusing on individual achievements and style.