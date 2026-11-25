Before Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach were crowned the Dancing With the Stars season 35 winners, they seamlessly navigated Frech’s prosthetic leg falling off mid-dance.

Nov. 24 finale, he revealed what went through his head before seamlessly reattaching the limb with the help of his partner as well as pro.

“Sometimes it'll readjust and I'll be okay. And so, as I was running up the steps, I'm like, ‘There's a 50 percent chance my leg will resuction and I'll be okay. ’ And that wasn't the case. ” Nevertheless, he was ready to do what had to be done to finish the dance.

Also read Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach Win Dancing with the Stars Season 35

After all, it was a moment he and Karagach had long been preparing for.

“I was just like, ‘Okay, I'm gonna do the rest of the dance on one leg. Like I'll do the entire thing on one leg,’” the 21-year-old continued.

“She's drilled in me since the beginning that no matter what happens, we keep pushing through. You never give up, and you fight for it. And in this case, regardless of the circumstance, I was gonna do whatever I can to fight for it. ” Thanks to the quick thinking of his pro, however, Frech was able to get a leg back up the competition—literally.

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During a brief pause in the dance, Karagach appeared to yell something to her partner as she handed him his prosthetic, allowing Frech a few beats to reattach the limb.

“I heard her say, ‘Put your leg on,’” he recalled, “and I was like, ‘Yes, okay, yeah, good idea. I'll put it on right now. ’” While Karagach had the utmost faith in her partner’s ability to persevere, she knew taking the time to reattach the limb was worth it.

“I was just like, there is no other place in the routine that he can do this right now, and he cannot do the whole routine on one leg,” she explained. “So, I was like, ‘Just put your leg on. ’ And it's not like—we had one little trick in there that he did on one, like a 540. It was really impressive.

It was really great. But nothing's better than him just clicking on his leg properly and continuing on with the dance. I was like, ‘This is our only shot to do that. ’” The moment was so adrenaline inducing, however, that Frech admitted he didn’t quite remember how his prosthetic made it back onto his body.

“Did somebody give me the leg? Because I blacked out,” he asked aloud, to which Karagach confirmed she did.

“You gave me the leg? Really? ”“I clicked it on,” he said, “and when I put it on the second time. I was like, ‘Ooh it's on now, we're good.

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’” And good he was, with he and Karagach crowned the season 35 winners by the end of the episode—an accomplishment as good as gold for Frech.

"This is the most special moment of my life," he told the audience. "Thank you, everybody, for voting. Thank you for believing in us. Oh my God.

" For a look back at the other dancing pairs Frech and Karagach had to outstep all the way to the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy, read on. Sadly, the former '90s teen heartthrob did not MMMBop his way to the top of the leaderboard on season 35. He and his pro partner were axed from the competition on Sept. 29.

's footsteps after her season 34 appearance, but he bid farwell to the season 35 competition during the Sept. 15 premiere. Though the Bachelor Nation star traded in roses for rumbas, he was sent home on Oct. 27 in a double elimination. The Savannah Bananas baseball player stepped up to the plate, but struck out on Oct. 27 in a double elimination.

"I have a vision board and I redo it every year," she told E! News in May.

"This year is the first year that I stayed at home by myself on New Year's Eve. I did not go out at all. I made myself a bowl of pasta and a glass of red wine and I redid my vision board for the year.