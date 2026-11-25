The show is also bucking the trend of shows moving out of LA by moving its second season to California, having shot the first season in Australia.

Add us as a Google Preferred Source: Adele Zaikman, the Israeli-Ukrainian Latin ballroom dancer and choreographer, landed a spot as a professional on the current season of The show is also bucking the trend of big-ticket competition shows moving out of Los Angeles by moving its second season to California, having shot the first season in Australia.

‘American Idol’ Moving Production To Georgia As ABC Series Becomes Latest To Leave California Deadline understands that the BBC Studios-produced show has been successful in its bid to receive the California tax credit. This would make it only the second unscripted show to receive the credit after Netflix’s upcoming serieswhich comes from YouTuber Mark Rober and Jimmy Kimmel’s production company Kimmelot.

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It would also become the first show to successfully score the tax credit in order to relocate to California, which was one of the core missions of the California Film & Television Jobs Act. It is a massive boon for the business in California, given that the pendulum has been swinging the other way recently with shows such asemployed around 110 local cast and crew and contributed an estimated A$7.2M to the local Australian economy, per Screen Queensland.

The law, otherwise known as California Assembly Bill 1138, was signed in to law in 2025 by Gov. Gavin Newsom, expanding the tax credits system to include unscripted shows for the first time. The act now covers “large-scale competition shows” with around 15% of its budget allocated to relocating television series.will return next year for its second season.

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It will feature eight aspiring make dancers competing for the chance to become the next male pro on Dancing with the Stars, which is currently airing its finale episode.superfans will also have the chance to partner with hopeful contestants and help determine if they have what it takes to make it to the ballroom. Robert Irwin returns as host, although, at the moment, it’s unclear if three-time Mirrorball champion Mark Ballas and his mother Shirley Ballas, who is the head judge on British OG format Strictly Come Dancing, will return as judges.is produced by BBC Studios.

Conrad Green serves as showrunner and executive produces alongside Deena Katz, Ryan O’Dowd, Krystal Whitney and Alex Cross are executive producers. Quinn Lipton is co-executive producer. Netflix Closes $380 Million Deal For Historic Radford Studios