The five remaining contestants will move on to the Season 35 finale, airing next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+.

At the end of Tuesday night’s “Semi-Finals,” co-hosts Julianne Hough and Alfonso Ribeiro revealed that Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were eliminated from the competition.

The five remaining couples — Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold, and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov — will all be moving on to next week’s highly anticipatedHarry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson were sent home during Tuesday night’s “Semi-Finals” of “Dancing With the Stars.

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”Earlier in the evening, each dance duo performed two all-new routines — one ballroom dance style and one Latin piece — in hopes of getting one step closer to winning the Connor and Rylee received a total score of 24/30 from judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli for their Jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley and a 24/30 for their Quickstep to “Dance, Dance” by Fall Out Boy. Harry and Jenna nabbed a 30/30 for their Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna feat.

Calvin Harris, followed by another perfect score of 30/30 for their Quickstep to “Valerie” ( Meanwhile, Maura and Mark secured a 30/30 for their Samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone and a 29/30 for their Viennese Waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier. Ezra and Daniella received a total score of 27/30 for their Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down and a 30/30 for their Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins.

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Amber and Pasha nabbed a 30/30 for their Salsa to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz and another perfect score of 30/30 for their Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande. Tatyana and Jan received a 27/30 for their Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey, followed by a 28/30 for their Cha Cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez.

The Season 35 finale of “Dancing With the Stars” airs next Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+, and will be available for streaming the following day on Hulu. Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations. We want our readers to share their views and exchange ideas in a safe space.

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