Dancing With the Stars Semifinalists Revealed After Grammy Night

The Tuesday, November 10 episode of Dancing With the Stars announced the season 35 semifinalists, featuring Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov's praised paso doble and a dramatic foot critique from judge Joey Inaba. The article details the performances and next steps.

Dancing With the Stars celebrated its 35th season's move to the semifinals on Tuesday, November 10, after the Grammy Night broadcast that unveiled the top six couples. The episode began with Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach's sultry Argentine tango, then turned to Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov's fiery paso doble, which judges praised for its energy and execution.

Semifinalist Announcement and Thursday's Performances

The official semifinals list came into focus as the show aired the 11th episode of the season. The pairings highlighted include the well‑received Glenn‑Pashkov duo and the new couple, Gabriel Huch and Mark Prodger. Contestants were also shown rehearsing and preparing for the weeks that follow.

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Glenn's Paso Doble and Inaba's Foot Comment

While judging the paso doble, judge Joey Inaba called attention to a foot placement issue, saying, "Her foot apparently came off the ground at one point." Amber Glenn, 58, noted that a persistent toe problem had forced her to tape and band‑aid the toe daily throughout their partnership, but she was uncertain whether it contributed to the stumble. She stressed that the routine had still been a highlight and that she and Pasha had enjoyed the dance immensely.

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Team Dynamics and Future Planning

Glenn and Pashkov discussed their continuing strategy for the semifinal rounds, focusing on learning new dances and refining their ballroom technique. Pashkov added that the couple would listen to music carefully and adjust choreography accordingly. The duo also teased that Pashkov's recent shirtless performance might reinforce their competitive edge by showcasing physical fitness.

Next Steps and Expected Outcomes

With the semifinalists now confirmed, the remaining couples will compete over the next two weeks to secure a place in the final episode on January 7. Fans will expect further drama and career‑defining performances as the show approaches its climax, culminating in the crowning of the season 35 champion. The finale will feature incredible dance routines, music selections, and emotional moments that have become a signature of Dancing With the Stars.