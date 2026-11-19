Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson exit the DWTS semi-finals despite scoring 60 points, while Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov advance. Analyzing the vote shock and finale implications.

The semi-final episode of Dancing with the Stars delivered a historic upset on Tuesday when Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson were eliminated from the competition despite achieving perfect scores from the judges. The six remaining celebrity contestants and their professional partners faced a grueling night of ballroom and Latin routines on the show's famous stage. Their goal was to secure one of the final spots in the season's finale and earn the coveted Mirrorball Trophy. Despite the flawless performances, viewer voting dynamics resulted in the shock exit of the leaderboard leaders.

Perfect Scores and Shock Eliminations Define Night

Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson tied for the top position on the leaderboard with a total score of 60 out of 60 for the evening. They matched the performance of Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, who also secured perfect scores. However, the elimination order defied the judges' scores, sending Shum Jr and Johnson home. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold ended the night on the bottom of the leaderboard with a total score of 48 but successfully advanced to the finals. The decision highlighted the disconnect between critical acclaim and audience popularity in the competition.

Also read DWTS’ Julianne Hough Shares Theory Why Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson Were Eliminated

Judges Praise Technical Excellence and Power

Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson delivered two standout routines that impressed the judging panel. They opened with a Paso Doble set to We Found Love by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris. Judges Derek Hough, Bruno Tonioli, and Carrie Ann Inaba awarded them a perfect 30 for the performance. Carrie Ann Inaba described the dance as the paso doble of the season and stated that they owned every step. They followed this with a Quickstep to Valerie by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse. The pair received another perfect score, bringing their total to 60 points for the night.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov also showcased elite technique during their performances. They danced a high-energy Salsa to Bemba Colora by Celia Cruz. The routine earned them a perfect score of 30 out of 30. Host Julianne Hough noted that Glenn commanded the dance floor with authority. The couple then performed a Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande. This second routine also received a perfect score. Carrie Ann Inaba expressed that she was speechless and praised the brilliant technique of the dancers.

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Viewer Voting Drives Unpredictable Outcomes

The elimination results were determined by audience votes rather than judge scores. Harry Shum Jr and Jenna Johnson, who held the highest technical scores, received insufficient viewer support to remain in the competition. This result occurred despite Harry Shum Jr's previous return from a one-week suspension involving his husband, Val Chmerkovskiy. Val Chmerkovskiy and his partner Jenna Dewan were eliminated in the previous week. The sudden exit of the top-scoring pair left the judges visibly shocked by the decision.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov benefited from the voting results and advanced to the finals. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold also secured their spots in the finale despite their lower score of 48. Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas continued their run with a Samba to Samba Vocalizado by Luciano Perrone. They received a perfect score of 30 out of 30. Bruno Tonioli called Higgins the sexiest feather duster he had ever seen. Carrie Ann Inaba commended Higgins for enunciating every move during the performance.

Emotional Reactions and Finale Outlook

Host Julianne Hough commented on the voting mechanics after the announcement. She noted that high performance does not always guarantee viewer support. Harry Shum Jr spoke to his partner after the elimination. He thanked Jenna Johnson for her grace and dedication. He described the experience as one of the most beautiful of his life. The actor had previously stated that joining the show changed his life.

Jenna Johnson revealed she had held onto the Paso Doble routine to highlight Harry Shum Jr's power. She had broken her nose in the prior week but performed without issue. The remaining contestants prepare for the final episode. The winners will be crowned shortly after the finals conclude. The night demonstrated that technical perfection and audience sentiment do not always align in reality television competitions.