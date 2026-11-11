Dancing With the Stars Season Finale Results and Pro Insights

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach advance to semifinals. Pasha Pashkov wins bonus points. Pros discuss partnerships and future challenges on the show.

Paralympian Ezra Frech and professional dancer Daniella Karagach successfully advanced to the semifinals of Dancing With the Stars following their performance on Tuesday, September 15. The pair delivered a high-energy routine to Beyonce's Crazy in Love Remix, earning a score of 27 out of 30 points from the judges. Their strong showing secured their place in the next round of competition.

Pashkov And Glenn Win Bonus Points

During the same episode, professional dancers Pasha Pashkov and his partner Glenn competed in a special segment tied to the show's Grammy Night theme. Both pairs impressed the panel of judges with their technical skill and artistic expression. However, Pashkov and Glenn ultimately won that specific round. As a result, they earned two bonus points that were added directly to their final cumulative score for the season.

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Frech Discusses Dating Rules With Karagach

Ezra Frech, age 21, shared humorous insights about his relationship with pro partner Daniella Karagach, age 32, after the season premiere. When asked if fans could date him, Frech stated that they must go through Karagach first. He explained that she acts as a big sister figure who must approve any romantic interest. Frech noted that he has received many direct messages but emphasized that approval from Karagach is required before any connections can proceed.

Karagach On Team Dynamics And Partner Swaps

Daniella Karagach described her partnership with Frech as feeling more like a team dance than a traditional couple performance. She highlighted that they came together to have the best time sharing the dance floor. Karagach also revealed that she had secretly wanted to dance with Amber Riley. Simultaneously, Frech and Pasha Pashkov secretly wanted to dance with each other. This mutual desire led to swapping partners during the routine, which Karagach found to be a fun experience.

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Pashkov Shares Unfiltered Thoughts On Past Partners

Professional dancer Pasha Pashkov, age 39, joined Daniella Karagach for a joint interview with Us Weekly. They discussed their unfiltered thoughts on past partners, noting that they remain in touch with everyone they have danced with. Pashkov expressed gratitude for having great partners throughout his career. He emphasized that the current season involves pushing boundaries and trying to achieve things they never thought possible when the competition began.

Frech Highlights Challenges And Prosthetic Moves

Ezra Frech reflected on the unique challenges presented by each weekly dance. He mentioned encountering lots of lifts and exciting moments that tested their abilities. Frech specifically noted that he got to kick his prosthetic leg up in the air multiple times during the routine. He described the experience as a blast and appreciated the opportunity to challenge themselves every week. His enthusiasm for the physical demands of the dance was evident in his post-performance comments.