DWTS crowned Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach the champions of season 35 during the nail-biting Nov. 24 finale after out-dancing Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins, Tatyana Ali and Connor Wood.

secured the Mirrorball Trophy after making an incredible recovery from a prosthetic mishap during their freestyle—making Frech the first Paralympian to take home the title.

And it's clear the pair found their rhythm, delivering show-stopping routines during the Nov. 24 episode. In addition to receiving perfect scores by judges, Ezra also becomes the first amputee to win the show and the youngest man to win at 21, besting last year's champ"This is the most special moment of my life," Ezra shared.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Finale Results and Finalists Revealed

"Thank you, everybody, for voting. Thank you for believing in us. Oh my God.

"set the stage on fire. To switch things up, the runner also landed an empowering freestyle to "Numb" byNov. 19 would include moves that have "definitely never been done before," like Ezra beginning the routine without his prosthetic.

After putting on the device mid-routine, it unsuctioned later in the dance, but he was able to make an impressive recovery, with Derek raving, "The worst-case scenario might have happened and you wouldn't even have known, the way you rose in that moment.

", then balancing out the spicy number with a jazzy rendition of "Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend" featuring Irish folk song selections as a nod to her heritage. AndAmber, Ezra and Maura all received perfect scores of 90 while Connor and Tatyana received 82 points from the judges. Still, all of the finalists were surrounded by support from their previously eliminated castmates taking one more spin around the ballroom.

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Their return reminded viewers of the year's shocking twists and turns that sent home top performers like , respectively—delighted the audience by coming in all smiles following their emotional eliminations.contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show. If they progress beyond that point, the outlet continued, they earn more money each week. At the time, sources told the publication stars could earn a maximum of $295,000.

"Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it's like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.

" Also receiving a base salary of around $110,000, Bones continued, "I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show. "Similarly, little has been shared publicly about how much the pros get paid. But as with the contestants, it seems like the longer they're on the show, the more money they can make. Jenna JohnsonMirrorball Trophy, she noted there's still an incentive to make it to the finale .

"If you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale," she explained on "If you win, it's not like you win a $1 million and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together.

"recalled how her salary was cut "more than in half" when she was demoted from pro to troupe member. The pros get little input when it comes to being matched with a celebrity..

"They want that genuine reaction. So I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us.

They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush-hush until you walk in and meet your partner.

"in 2015. "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not likeor something, we couldn't do that.

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That would just be miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don't want to see two people who don't like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well.

". "It’s either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m." But the work doesn't stop once the rehearsal wraps. Rylee noted she might then meet with producers or the creative team, work on choreography or study dance videos.

"Literally my whole life is devoted to it," she continued, "but it's my passion and it's what I love. So, it makes me so happy.

""We have our show day on Tuesday and then it's Wednesday to Sunday, straight rehearsals," Rylee added. "And then Monday we have camera blocking and then Tuesday's show day again. "If you thought the quickstep was fast, just wait until you hear about the pace of the costume department. "We meet with the set and lighting designers, dancers and talent and create a story ," costume designerback in 2017.

"Then we sketch out ideas. We have five days, max, to make all the outfits. That’s half a day per costume, not including all the rhinestones. The fitting and trimming we do later.

We have about 20 people in our department and then we have a separate tailor shop. It’s a big enterprise.

"said pairs usually try on their costumes for the first time just hours before showtime. And while the department "might use a pair of pants again for the boys," he continued, everything is generally made custom each week. As Gschwendtner added, "We do reuse things for group numbers or promo shoots, but not for the competition. We don’t reuse things unless there’s a specific reason to do so.

We try to keep everybody fresh and new in something different every week, so it stays interesting. "