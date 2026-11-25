Comedian Connor Wood discusses his final season on Dancing With the Stars, addressing the villain narrative and his reaction to being voted off.

Comedian Connor Wood reflects on his journey to the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale. He discusses the intense fan reactions. Wood addresses the online backlash he faced. He explains his role in the show elimination process. The contestant shares his feelings about the competition end.

Wood Addresses Villain Narrative

Connor Wood spoke publicly about the polarizing reception he received during the competition. He stated that while he remains a fan favorite for some viewers, his status among the broader online community is quite different. Wood admitted that he has become a villain for some people in the current digital landscape. The 31-year-old comedian clarified that he did not personally vote anyone off the show. He emphasized that his continued presence in the competition was not due to his own actions or decisions. Wood acknowledged his limited dance skills and accepted that this was a factor in his journey. He noted that his survival in the later stages was a result of the voting dynamics rather than personal influence.

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Understanding Fan Behavior Dynamics

The comedian provided insight into the psychological aspects of reality show fandom. He observed that as contestants are eliminated, the remaining fans often redirect their aggression toward other participants. Wood described this behavior as a sad but natural consequence of high investment in the show. He interpreted the hostility as a testament to how deeply engaged the audience is with the program. Despite the negativity, Wood recognized the passion of the fans as a positive aspect of the experience. He accepted the dark side of achieving such a significant milestone in the competition.

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Reactions to Celebrity Interactions

Wood also recounted his memorable interactions with fellow celebrities during the filming. He shared a story about his celebrity crush, Jennifer Lawrence, who playfully called him out online. Lawrence had made a viral comment about Wood ignoring her while she was drinking a smoothie on 8th Avenue. Wood expressed amusement at the situation but acknowledged the difficulty of being on the receiving end of public scrutiny. He mentioned reaching out to Lawrence, noting that she was busy launching a new hair care brand. The comedian described the experience as weird and sick in the head, yet one he would miss.

Future Plans and Public Scrutiny

The comedian concluded by stating that he is not cut out for the intense public scrutiny that accompanies reality television fame. He declared that this would be his last appearance on a reality show. Wood expressed gratitude for the experience and the opportunity to be part of the final episode. He remains pinched that he made it to the Season 35 finale alongside his partner Rylee Arnold. The contestant plans to step away from the reality TV spotlight after this concluding chapter of his career.