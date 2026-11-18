Harry Shum Jr. and Amber Glenn earned back-to-back perfect scores during the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 semifinals on November 17 before being eliminated.

The countdown to the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale officially began after the semifinals aired on Tuesday, November 17. The elimination episode featured six celebrity contestants battling for three remaining spots in the grand finale. Harry Shum Jr. and professional partner Amber Glenn competed alongside Ezra Frech, Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Tatyana Ali, and another contestant whose elimination was not explicitly detailed in the immediate context.

Perfect Scores Mark Eliminated Couple's Performance

Harry Shum Jr. and Amber Glenn delivered a standout performance by earning back-to-back perfect scores on Tuesday night. They received ten points across the board for both their paso doble and quickstep routines. Shum, 44, expressed that he felt the duo had accomplished everything they set out to achieve during their time on the show. The couple performed their second dance to the song "Valerie," a track that held significant emotional weight for many viewers and participants.

Also read ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 35 Recap: A Fierce Semifinals Competition Sends A Perfect-Score Couple Home

Emotional Reflections on Underdog Journey and Social Media

Shum described the performance as a moment where the underdog finally had the spotlight, a feeling he intends to remember fondly. He reflected on the chaotic online conversations that defined much of this season, noting that the cast is bound by a shared sense of trauma. The actor mentioned that social media environments can be intense, observing a significant amount of bullying that negatively impacts the cast. He expressed hope that the industry might address these digital pressures in the future to create a healthier environment for all participants.

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Future Plans and Past Decisions Regarding Dance

While Shum remained optimistic about his time on the program, his partner Amber Johnson, 32, admitted she was looking forward to their planned finale celebrations. Johnson revealed that she and Shum had concocted an incredible journey for their final moments that the ballroom audience would not see, with hopes to share it elsewhere. Shum also opened up about his past decision to stop dancing entirely before joining the ABC competition. He explained that the constant pressure surrounding his announcement was the primary reason he had walked away from dance previously.

Cast Dynamics and Finale Expectations

Shum stated that he would tell other performers they are good enough and deserve to be where they are. He emphasized that the experience should remain joyous for everyone involved, despite the dramatic online discourse. The cast members, including Johnson and Shum, plan to spend more time getting to know each other outside of the dance floor. With the semifinals concluded, the remaining three pairs prepare to compete for the Mirrorball Trophy in the upcoming finale episode.