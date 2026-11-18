Before we know it, the 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 35 semifinals are upon us.

Jack McBrayer To Host NBC’s ‘Countdown To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade’ Featuring Interviews With Leslie Odom Jr & McKenna GraceThere are six couples left in the competition and, after Tuesday night, it’ll be down to five heading into the finale.

Each couple has two performances, so there are lots of routines to get through. Since it’s the semifinals, there’s really no theme, but each couple has a traditional ballroom routine and a Latin routine. Also, big news, next week’s finale will air live coast-to-coast, which means everyone from New York to California will be able to watch and vote in real time.

Also read Harry Shum Jr. Receives Perfect Scores on Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Semifinals

'Who's In The Band? ' Music Competition Series From Richard Bacon, Simon Cowell & Savan Kotecha Lands Greenlight At ABC. The podcaster didn’t come this far just to come this far. He gets the party started with the first dance of the night, giving the judges a rousing jive to Elvis Presley’s “Blue Suede Shoes.

” Bruno says he did “pretty well to a certain point,” but with a style like the jive, “the devil is in the details. ”filming schedule with a live dance competition, and he’s got his eye on that freestyle. But, in order to get there, he has to tackle a paso doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna featuring Calvin Harris.

He’s struggled with the Latin dances, so if he wants to keep up his streak of perfect scores, he’ll have to really bring it.

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“That was the paso doble of the season! ” Carrie Ann exclaimed.. These two had a bit of a rough week heading into semifinals after the reality TV star suffered some pain in her ribs on Grammy night. She’s feeling better now and is ready to rise to the challenge for a samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone.

“I need to stress how beautifully satisfying of a samba that was! That was beautiful! ” Derek told her.. Ezra says that Daniella has “shattered” his expectations for what he can do with his prosthetic, even as a Paralympian, and he hopes to continue to surprise himself with a quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down.

The competition is so close, there is no room for mistakes this week. It wasn’t perfect, but it was still impressive.. Amber is still hoping for a perfect score after missing the mark last week, but she did win the dance-off and is still going into the semifinals feeling good. Their first dance of the night is a salsa to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz.

Pasha is going all out on the lifts and tricks to impress the audience and the judges.

“You just came in and you lit up the ballroom! ” Carrie Ann said.. After being in the bottom last week, Tatyana is feeling lucky to have made it to the semifinals — and she finally feels like she can take up space on the dance floor. She’s taking the judges’ notes about expansion seriously this week with a waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey.

“Tatyana, you look expensive,” Derek proclaims.. There is one more dance between Connor and the semifinals, so it’s time to really put his all into a quickstep to “Dance, Dance” by Fall Out Boy. It’s still anyone’s competition, and making it to the finale would signal to him that he really can do anything. Rylee is laser focused on his frame to make sure that’s not the reason they fall short of the finals.

“Great effort. You really tried very, very hard,” Bruno says.cover of “Valerie” by Mark Ronson featuring Amy Winehouse.

“Everything about that technique was absolutely brilliant,” Carrie Ann tells him, adding that he’s “come so far in this style. ”. For their final performance of the night, these two are taking on a Viennese waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier, which is apparently one of their shared favorites. Maura hadon her vision board, so being one week away from the finale is quite literally a dream come true for her.

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She gets some words of encouragement straight from Hozier himself during rehearsals, invigorating her to give it her all for Ireland.

“Maura, you are magic,” Derek affirms.. One last chance to impress the judges with a jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins. This will be one of the hardest dances that Ezra takes on, but what better way to prove he belongs in the finale by stretching himself to his limits yet again?

“A star is born! ” Bruno screams over the raucous crowd.

“What can I say? Incredible. ”. The performance standing between Amber and the finale is a Viennese waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande.

It’s quite the switch up from their first dance of the night, and it’s a style she’s been looking forward to, so this is a moment for her to display her versatility as an athlete.

“You have earned the right to get to that finale,” Carrie Ann tells her.. These two are bringing the energy back to the ballroom for the very last dance of the semifinals. Their second performance is a cha cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez, and Tatyana wants to bring the freedom she’s found through dance to this routine.

“I love your partnership,” Derek says. “Your confidence is crazy! ”‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale Will Go Live Across The Country For First Time