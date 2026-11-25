Dancing With the Stars Season 35 returns with returning pros and new routines including Judge's Choice, though several key choreographers are absent from the ballroom.

Dancing With the Stars is preparing for a distinct transformation as it approaches the launch of season 35, bringing both familiar faces and notable absences to the ABC series. The iconic ballroom set will undergo visual adjustments to accommodate the latest production designs and lighting requirements expected for the new broadcast cycle. These physical changes signal a shift in the aesthetic presentation while maintaining the core dance competition format that has defined the show for over a decade.

Returning Pros and Choreographer Absences

Several long-standing professionals are confirmed to return for the upcoming season, bringing their experience and chemistry with celebrity partners. Returning favorites include reigning mirrorball champion Witney Carson, alongside Val Chmerkovskiy, Rylee Arnold, Sharna Burgess, and Ezra Sosa. These dancers will once again partner with various celebrities to compete for the prestigious Golden Mirrorball Trophy. Their presence provides continuity and high-level skill expected by the dedicated fanbase that tunes in weekly.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Finale Results and Finalists Revealed

However, the lineup changes significantly due to the absence of several well-known choreographers who have historically contributed to the show's creative direction. While the dance teams remain intact, the collaborative process behind the routines will look different this year. The production team has opted to work with a reduced set of choreographic staff, altering the behind-the-scenes dynamics that audiences have grown accustomed to seeing in promotional materials and rehearsals.

New Routine Format and Judge's Choice

A notable structural change for this season involves the mandatory "Judge's Choice" routine, which requires pairs to revisit a style they performed earlier in the season. This specific requirement adds a layer of complexity and consistency checking to the competition schedule. Participants must demonstrate mastery and adaptability by returning to previously executed styles, ensuring they maintain technical proficiency throughout the entire broadcast run.

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The format continues to include the Instant Dance challenge, a staple that tests the celebrities' ability to learn quick choreography under pressure. Additionally, the often show-stopping freestyle segments remain a critical component of the scoring and entertainment value. These elements combined create a rigorous schedule that balances immediate learning curves with long-term artistic development for each dance pair.

Competitive Spirit and Family Dynamics

Participants and professionals alike emphasize the unique blend of high-stakes competition and familial support that defines the Dancing With the Stars environment. The intensity of the ballroom floor contrasts sharply with the collaborative atmosphere found in the rehearsal studios. This duality creates a compelling narrative arc for viewers who enjoy watching relationships develop under pressure.

Witney Carson highlighted this dynamic after the recent semifinals, noting the exclusive nature of the competitive atmosphere. She stated, Obviously, you see the competition. This is the only time the competition feels competitive is when we are in the ballroom competing. Otherwise, this is our family. Her comments reflect the shared bond among the dance professionals who support each other through the grueling rehearsal schedules.

Carson also expressed her enthusiasm about reaching the finale stage with her current group of colleagues. She remarked, It was just so cool to do this with everyone. Its so cool to be going to the finale with the group that were going to the finale with. This sentiment underscores the camaraderie that persists even as individuals prepare to compete against one another for the final trophy. The emotional weight of the finale performances is amplified by these deep professional relationships.

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Production Outlook and Season Expectations

The combination of returning talent and adjusted production roles suggests a season focused on refining existing strengths rather than introducing entirely new frameworks. The absence of certain choreographers may lead to more direct collaboration between the lead dancers and the remaining production team. This shift could result in routines that are more streamlined and closely aligned with the specific strengths of the returning pros.

Fans can expect the usual blend of technical precision and entertainment value that has made the series a cultural touchstone. The emphasis on revisiting earlier styles via the Judge's Choice routine ensures that consistency remains a key metric for success. As the season 35 premiere approaches, the anticipation builds around how these structural and personnel changes will impact the final rankings and the crowning of the new champion.