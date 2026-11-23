ABC and Disney+ reveal the six couples advancing to the Dancing With the Stars Season 35 finale. Learn who made the final five and when the special airs live.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 will officially conclude with a groundbreaking three-hour live finale, marking the first time the long-running ABC reality competition series has aired its conclusion across every U.S. time zone simultaneously. This historic broadcast milestone ensures that viewers from coast to coast can participate in the final vote without regional delays or re-airings creating spoilers. The three-hour special event premieres on Tuesday, November 24, at 8 p.m. Eastern Time and 5 p.m. Pacific Time, offering an extended runtime that allows for a deeper celebration of the finalists' journeys.

The finale will broadcast live on the ABC network while streaming simultaneously on Disney+ for subscribers who prefer digital access. To accommodate audiences who may miss the initial live slot, the program will re-air at 8:00 p.m. Pacific Time later that evening. Additionally, the full episode will become available for streaming on Hulu the following day, providing multiple opportunities for fans to watch the decisive performances and cast their votes for their favorite couples.

Also read Pat McQuaide stars in Villanova’s rout of Georgetown in the regular season finale

The path to this historic finale was cemented during the semifinal episode on Tuesday, November 17, when six couples competed for their spots in the final rounds. Ezra Frech, Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Tatyana Ali, Harry Shum Jr., and Amber Glenn secured their places after intense performances with their professional partners. Each pairing delivered two full dances, with their advancement determined by a critical combination of judges' scores and public voting results that ultimately separated the finalists from the rest of the field.

The elimination process during the semifinals proved to be one of the most controversial moments of the season, as several top-performing couples were sent home despite receiving perfect scores. Co-host Julianne Hough addressed the unexpected voting patterns after noticing that audiences often do not vote for contestants who appear to be dominating the competition. Hough explained that viewers sometimes assume highly scored couples are safe, leading to surprising elimination outcomes that caught many fans and contestants off guard.

Advertisement

Former contestant Andy Richter provided further clarity on the structure of the finale during the Thursday, November 19, episode of the Dancing With the Stars Official Podcast. Richter revealed that each of the six finalists will perform two specific dances during the live show, adding significant complexity to the final judging criteria. These insights have helped fans prepare for a tightly contested final night where technical perfection may not be enough to guarantee victory against strong public support.

Among the finalists, Tatyana Ali and her partner Harry Shum Jr. navigated a deeply emotional journey that extended beyond the dance floor. Ali expressed that the experience far outweighed the heartache of not making the very end of previous seasons, while Shum Jr. shared that he would cherish their connection forever. Their partnership demonstrated remarkable resilience, with both artists acknowledging that their bond transcended the three-month timeline of the competition and left a lasting impact on everyone involved.

The finale also serves as a redemption arc for several dancers who faced significant challenges earlier in the season. Chmerkovskiy, 40, made headlines when he was benched from the show for controversial comments directed toward judge Len Goodman. Despite this interruption, his partnership with Dewan concluded with mutual respect and professionalism. Chmerkovskiy told Extra that every week of the season was a shocker and wished the remaining couples the best as they head into the final showdown.

As the show prepares for its extended broadcast, the focus shifts entirely to the final five couples who have demonstrated exceptional talent and charisma. The audience is tasked with selecting the winner from among Ezra Frech, Maura Higgins, Connor Wood, Tatyana Ali, Harry Shum Jr., and Amber Glenn. The stakes are higher than ever, with each dance carrying significant weight in the final tally and the potential to determine who will receive the coveted Mirrorball Trophy.

Advertisement

The historic three-hour broadcast on ABC promises to deliver every aspect of the finalists' performances in meticulous detail. Viewers are encouraged to tune in on Tuesday, November 24, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT to witness the final routines. The extended runtime ensures that the emotional arcs, technical brilliance, and strategic voting dynamics will be fully explored, providing a comprehensive conclusion to Season 35.

This milestone broadcast represents a significant evolution for the franchise, which has been a staple of television for decades. By extending the runtime and synchronizing the live broadcast across all time zones, ABC and Disney are acknowledging the global and national popularity of the competition. The finale is expected to draw massive ratings as fans unite to see who will claim the title of the season's best dancer in what promises to be a memorable and dramatic conclusion.