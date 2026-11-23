Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov advance to the Dancing With the Stars season 35 finale. Learn about the final standings and voting details for the November 24 broadcast.

Three celebrity contestants have secured their spots in the season 35 finale of Dancing With the Stars, preparing to compete for the coveted mirrorball trophy. The final three pairs will face off during a live broadcast on Tuesday, November 24, with the ultimate winner determined by a combination of judges' scores and viewer voting. This high-stakes conclusion marks the end of a competitive journey that has tested the athletic and artistic limits of each participant.

Glenn and Pashkov Secure Finale Spot

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn has successfully advanced to the final round alongside her professional dance partner, Pasha Pashkov. The 27-year-old athlete, who has been a standout performer throughout the season, expressed deep gratitude for the unwavering support she has received from the viewing audience. Glenn noted that fans have consistently shown their backing throughout her unique journey on the show, creating a strong foundation of morale for the final week.

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Pasha Pashkov delivered an emotional tribute to his partner immediately after they were announced as finalists. He highlighted Glenn's total commitment to the competition, noting that she approached every routine with 100 percent vulnerability and dedication. Pashkov emphasized that she dove into every dance style with intensity, striving to understand the essence of each performance regardless of the challenges or physical pain she might have endured during rehearsals.

The professional dancer also praised Glenn's positive demeanor, describing her as a source of light for both himself and the other competitors. He pointed out that her evolution from a novice with no prior dance experience into a confident performer who commands the stage was a beautiful transformation. Pashkov vowed to continue working diligently to earn a standing ovation from the judges and the audience in the upcoming finale episode.

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Arnold and Wood Claim Final Places

Rylee Arnold and Connor Wood are the other two pairs who have earned their places in the season 35 finale. Arnold, 21, was visibly excited when her name was called first among the finalists, a moment she described as surreal. She joked that she was waiting for the judges to finish their sentence, indicating a mix of disbelief and joy at securing her spot in the championship round.

Wood, 31, shared similar feelings of astonishment, admitting that he is still pinching himself after receiving the news. The pair has worked tirelessly to refine their routines, aiming to capture the perfect 10 score from the panel of judges. Their journey has been marked by a determination to overcome any doubts and to present their best performances on the main stage.

Stakeholder Views on Voting and Performance

The dynamic between the celebrities and their professional partners has been a focal point for viewers following their progress. The contestants and their pros have showcased playful banter and deep mutual respect as they navigated the complexities of the competition. This connection has resonated with the audience, potentially influencing their decisions when casting votes for the finale.

Glenn explicitly asked for viewers to consider voting for her and Pashkov if they enjoyed their performances. She stated that if fans felt compelled to support them, they would be incredibly grateful for the boost. Her appeal highlights the importance of the public vote in determining the final outcome, as it can often tip the scales in a closely contested finale.

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Final Broadcast Details and Winner Selection

The season 35 finale of Dancing With the Stars will air live coast-to-coast on the ABC network. The broadcast is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on Tuesday, November 24. This special episode will feature the final performances from the three remaining pairs, followed by the announcement of the winner.

While the judges' scores play a significant role in the overall competition, America's vote will be the decisive factor in crowning the champion. The combination of expert critique and public opinion ensures that the winner is selected based on both technical excellence and audience engagement. Fans have the final opportunity to influence the result by casting their votes during the live broadcast before the mirrorball trophy is awarded.