Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold advance to the Dancing With the Stars season 35 finale. The couple discusses their lowest-scoring week, Jennifer Lawrence's comment, and their plans for the iconic finale performance.

Connor Wood and his professional partner Rylee Arnold have officially secured their spot in the Dancing With the Stars season 35 finale following a dominant performance in the semifinals. The couple received perfect scores of 8s across the board for each of their routines, marking a triumphant turnaround after a challenging week earlier in the competition. This decisive victory places the 31-year-old athlete and his 21-year-old partner in the final three couples vying for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

Wood reacted with humorous disbelief as his name was called first among the final contestants. He joked about the surreal experience of hearing the judges declare them winners again so soon after their previous struggles. His playful reaction highlighted the electric atmosphere of the semifinals, where the tension between high-stakes competition and the supportive community of dancers was palpable.

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The semifinals required each remaining couple to perform two distinct dances, a format that Wood described as the most difficult week of the season. He noted that this intense ballroom environment is the only time the competition truly feels competitive, contrasting it with the family-like atmosphere that exists outside the judging scores. This unique dynamic allowed the dancers to showcase their full range of talent under pressure.

Wood expressed deep appreciation for the camaraderie shared with the other finalists. He emphasized how cool it is to be advancing to the finale with the specific group of partners he shares the stage with. This sentiment reflects the strong bonds formed throughout the season, where rivals become a close-knit community despite the fierce competition for the top prize.

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Looking ahead to the finale, Wood teased that their upcoming performance will be iconic and designed to leave a lasting impression on the audience and judges. He indicated that they have some unique tricks up their sleeves for the final round. The couple aims to maintain the high energy and technical precision that earned them the top scores in the semifinals.

In other season developments, Wood addressed a viral moment involving actress Jennifer Lawrence, who had playfully praised him as the best partner ever. He mentioned that they had reached out to Lawrence, who is currently busy launching a new hair care brand. Wood expressed hope that her new venture is successful and looks forward to supporting her future endeavors.

Despite the earlier challenges with nervousness during the Grammy Night episode, Arnold voiced her pride in how far Wood has come this season. She praised his growth and dedication, reinforcing the strong partnership that has carried them to the final round. Her support was evident as she celebrated their semifinal success and looked forward to the finale.

The journey from the initial competition to the finale has been marked by resilience and improvement. Wood and Arnold have demonstrated their ability to overcome pressure and deliver strong performances when it matters most. Their readiness for the final show reflects their commitment to excellence and their desire to end the season on a high note.

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As the broadcast date for the finale approaches, anticipation builds for the final performances from the remaining couples. Wood remains focused on delivering a flawless routine that will cement their place in the history of the program. The partnership with Rylee Arnold has been tested but strengthened by the competitive environment and their mutual support.

The Dancing With the Stars season 35 finale promises to be a memorable event for all participants and viewers. Wood and Arnold represent the spirit of the show, combining athletic skill with emotional storytelling. Their preparation involves rigorous practice and strategic planning for the final routines, ensuring they are ready to compete for the title.