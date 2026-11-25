Dancing with the Stars Season 35 finale attracts 9.2 million viewers and a 2.38 rating with adults 18-49, marking the show's highest-rated episode in over a decade and securing its spot as a top entertainment broadcast.

Dancing With the Stars delivered a historic finale for Season 35 on Tuesday, achieving unprecedented viewership numbers by airing live coast-to-coast for the first time in the series history. The broadcast attracted a season-best 9.2 million total viewers, establishing a new benchmark for the ABC entertainment franchise. This milestone performance underscores the enduring appeal of the ballroom competition series among a broad national audience.

Historic Ratings Milestones for ABC

The finale posted a 2.38 rating with adults 18-49, which made it the best number in the demo since Nov. 25, 2014, when now-host Alfonso Ribeiro won the trophy with partner Witney Carson. That previous record stood for nearly a decade, highlighting the significance of this latest achievement for the network. The finale was also up 11% in the demo vs. last year's telecast, which recorded a 2.15 rating. This 2.38 rating makes it TV's top entertainment telecast with adults 18-49 since the Oscars in March and the highest-rated regularly scheduled entertainment telecast in 18-49 since the April 1, 2020, episode of Fox's The Masked Singer. In other demos, the finale averaged a 2.86 rating with adults 18-34, marking the best performance since the Season 12 finale on May 24, 2011. With women 18-34, the show posted a 4.46 rating, which is the best series telecast number in the demo for any network broadcast since the Season 3 premiere of Fox's Empire on Sept. 21, 2016. The broadcast also posted the best teens 12-17 rating of 1.18 since The Masked Singer on Feb. 27, 2019.

Also read Where to Stream 'Dancing With the Stars' Season 35 Finale Live Online

Unprecedented Social Engagement and Voting

ABC reported that the finale attracted more than 86 million votes, a new high that represents a 19% increase from the 72 million votes recorded in 2025. This figure stands as the most ever for a single episode of the franchise, demonstrating intense fan participation. The finale was the No. 1 most social program on television across broadcast and cable on the night. It also claimed the title of the No. 1 most social episode of any broadcast primetime series, year-to-date. This surge in digital interaction coincided with the show airing live in every U.S. time zone for its special three-hour finale on Tuesday. The finale also re-aired in primetime in the Pacific time zone and started streaming the next day on Hulu, ensuring accessibility for viewers who missed the initial broadcast.

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Competitors and Performance Highlights

Ezra Frech and partner Daniella Karagach emerged as the central focus of the night, with Frech being a Paralympic track and field athlete. The five final couples who competed included Amber Glenn and partner Pasha Pashkov, Maura Higgins and partner Mark Ballas, Connor Wood and partner Rylee Arnold, and Tatyana Ali and partner Jan Ravnik. The three-hour event included an instant dance challenge, where the couples were tested on their ability to improvise. It also featured a judge's choice round and a freestyle round. The finale kicked off with an opening number to One More Time by Daft Punk. The Dancing with the Stars Live! 2027 tour pros performed a routine to It's Not Right but It's OK Thunderpuss Mix by Whitney Houston. All Season 35 couples returned for multiple performances, showcasing their refined skills. Season 34 champs Robert Irwin and Witney Carson danced to Free Bird by Lynyrd Skynyrd during the celebration segment.

Production Team and Season Context

Dancing With the Stars is co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. Ballroom judges Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, and Derek Hough provided critiques throughout the season and finale. BBC Studios produces the program, maintaining high production values that contribute to its competitive standing. Dancing With the Stars Season 35 had been building to its finale with some of its strongest ratings in years. For its penultimate episode on Nov. 17, the show hit season highs with 7.64 million total viewers and a 1.68 rating in adults 18-49, based on preliminary Live + Same Day Panel Only data. It was the best ratings for a semifinal telecast in nine years, since Season 25 on Nov. 20, 2017 and Season 24 on May 22, 2017. Season to date, Dancing With the Stars is primetime's No. 1 entertainment series in adults 18-49 with a 1.59 rating in live+same day for the third year in a row. It leads the No. 2 show, CBS's Survivor, which recorded a 0.86 rating. ABC noted that this 86% margin above the competition is the largest advantage in Nielsen electronic measurement history, solidifying the show's dominance in the prime-time landscape.