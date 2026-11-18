ABC announces historic live broadcast of Dancing With The Stars Season 35 finale on November 24. West Coast viewers can finally vote live while watching the competition for the first time in the show's twenty-one-year history.

ABC is executing a historic scheduling shift for Dancing With The Stars by airing the Season 35 finale live across the entire United States for the first time in the show's twenty-one-year history. The network confirmed the broadcast will take place on November 24 at 5pm PT and 8pm ET. This unprecedented move eliminates the traditional three-hour viewing delay that has long affected Western audiences.

The primary advantage of this decision is that West Coast viewers can now vote live while watching the show. Historically, audiences on the west coast were forced to wait until 8pm PT to watch their favorite dancers perform. This restriction previously denied them the opportunity to participate in the real-time voting process that determines the season winner.

Also read Jackson Olson Reflects on Dancing with the Stars and Future Tours

The three-hour finale will re-air at 8pm PT on November 24 to accommodate late viewers. The episode will also stream via Hulu the following day to ensure maximum accessibility for all demographics. This multi-platform distribution strategy aims to capture both live broadcast viewers and those who prefer delayed viewing options.

The semi-final episode airs with six celebrity couples remaining in the competition. The remaining contenders include Tatyana Ali dancing with Jan Ravnik and Ezra French dancing with Daniella Karagach. Amber Glenn is dancing with Pasha Pashkov while Maura Higgins performs with Mark Ballas.

Advertisement

Harry Shum Jr. is partnered with Jenna Johnson and Connor Wood is dancing with Rylee Arnold. The quarterfinal stage brings tough competition following dance-offs that coincided with Grammy Night. Only one of these couples is expected to be eliminated this evening.

The remaining five couples will compete for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy next week. The subsequent competition will feature a Judges' Choice Dance and the return of the Instant Dance Challenge. A Freestyle routine will also be performed by the finalists.

The show continues to be hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough. They provide consistent on-air guidance for the contestants and the audience throughout the season. The panel of judges includes Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli alongside Derek Hough.

The series maintains a strong connection with digital streaming audiences on Disney+. Behind the scenes, Conrad Green serves as the showrunner and executive producer. He works alongside Ryan O'Dowd to manage the complex production logistics for the live event.

Advertisement

Deena Katz serves as the co-executive producer. She contributes to the overall creative and operational direction of the program. The production team is preparing for a high-stakes finale with unprecedented voting access for viewers.

The show recently scored a nine-year ratings high among adults 18-49 on Super Bowl Night. It drew 6.59 million live plus same-day viewers according to Nielsen's Big Data + Panel. This represents a 2% increase from the previous week's performance.

The live finale marks a significant milestone for the long-running dance competition. It reflects ABC's commitment to enhancing viewer engagement through real-time interaction. The decision to go live coast-to-coast sets a new precedent for future broadcasts of the series.