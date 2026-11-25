Tatyana Ali, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Maura Higgins and Connor Wood are competing for their chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

First, contestants will dance compete in the judges’ choice round, as each judge selected a dance style for one of the contestants to perform. Second will be the instant dance challenge, which will task them to perform a number without knowing the dance style or the song until only minutes before performing it live.

Alfonso Ribeiro on the "Wild" Ride of 'DWTS' Season 35, Reuniting With Tatyana Ali and Why He Won't Compete in an All-Winners Season The final performance is the beloved freestyle round, where all rules are out the window, leaving contestants with one final dance to wow the judges and fans.finale is airing live coast-to-coast, allowing fans in any time zone in the U.S., its territories and Canada to vote for the season 35 winner.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Finale Results and Finalists Revealed

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Live voting takes place during the live airing of each show and ends shortly after the final performance. Alfonso Ribeiro on the “Wild” Ride of ‘DWTS’ Season 35, Reuniting With Tatyana Ali and Why He Won’t Compete in an All-Winners Season