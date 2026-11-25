Pasha Pashkov and Witney Carson Karagach are crowned champions of Dancing With the Stars Season 35 after a dramatic finale on November 24, securing the mirrorball trophy.

Pasha Pashkov and Witney Carson Karagach officially claimed the mirrorball trophy for Dancing With the Stars Season 35 on Tuesday, November 24. The professional dance duo defeated a highly competitive field to secure the top spot during the show's explosive finale. Their victory solidified their status as the season's premier ballroom champions.

The finale night featured five remaining couples, each performing three distinct routines to showcase their technical skills. The judges selected a specific style for each pair to perform as a redemption dance, adding an element of unpredictability. The evening also included high-energy freestyles and an instant dance challenge that tested the partners' quick reflexes and synchronization.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Finale Results and Finalists Revealed

Amber Frech, aged twenty-one, and Daniella Karagach, aged thirty-three, finished tied on the leaderboard alongside the winners. Despite the statistical tie in points, the combination of judges' scores and public voting determined that Pashkov and Karagach had secured the first-place title. This result kept the coveted mirrorball trophy within the immediate family circle of dancers for Karagach.

Olympic figure skater Amber Glenn expressed immense pride in the outcome, noting that the victory remained within the broader sphere of Team USA. Glenn and her partner Pasha Pashkov had previously discussed a strategy to dominate the competition together and finish first and second. They did not specify which position they would hold, but they aimed for both to achieve top results.

Both Glenn and Karagach delivered perfect scores during the competition, which placed the final decision in the hands of the home viewers. Glenn recalled their early dinner conversation where they agreed on their shared ambition. She stated that she is genuinely happy that Team USA took the title home, emphasizing the collective effort of the American professional dancers.

Daniella Karagach reflected on the intense journey and the deep bonds formed with her partner during the season. She described the experience of working closely with Pasha Pashkov as a significant lesson in trust and collaboration. Karagach revealed that she is excited to continue her career through upcoming dance tours.

She views dancing as a central part of her life and a major highlight of her professional history. The emotional weight of the season culminated in a celebration of artistic partnership and personal growth for the contestants.

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Amber Frech shared her emotions about the conclusion of the season in an interview published on Monday, November 23. She admitted she would miss the daily routine of seeing everyone at the rehearsal studio. Frech specifically mentioned missing lunch outings with Daniella Karagach after practice sessions.

She expressed deep appreciation for the opportunity to commit herself entirely to such a demanding physical and artistic endeavor. Frech highlighted the unique bond formed through the rigorous schedule of rehearsals and performances.

Amber Glenn, the Olympic figure skater aged twenty-seven, thanked her supporters for their unwavering backing throughout the season. She noted that fans had her back despite some online arguments regarding her performance. Her partnership with Pasha Pashkov was a focal point of the finale week and the surrounding media coverage.

Other contestants also reflected on the unique nature of the competition and the personal growth involved. One participant compared the experience to a study abroad trip, highlighting the cultural and personal expansion. He described learning to dance at his age as a rare opportunity, often reserved for those who can afford private lessons for years.

The reality of the show ending left many feeling a sense of sudden solitude after the high-energy finale. The intense and at times scandalous season has come to a close, yet several celebrity contestants have spoken about maintaining their close bonds outside of the show. They plan to stay connected as friends beyond the television studio.

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC and Disney+ Tuesdays at eight p.m. Eastern Time. The network continues to draw large audiences for the weekly dance competition. The Season 35 finale marked a successful conclusion to another memorable chapter in the long-running reality television series.

The victory for Pashkov and Karagach adds to the rich history of the program. They join a long list of talented professionals who have won the mirrorball trophy over the decades. Their performance style and technical precision were key factors in their triumph.

Fans and critics alike noted the high level of skill displayed by the final five couples. The redemption dance segment particularly showcased the versatility of the performers. Each couple had to adapt quickly to the specific style chosen by the judges.

The instant dance challenge tested the partners' ability to learn and perform new routines under extreme pressure. This segment often separates the contenders from the champions in the final episodes. Pashkov and Karagach handled the pressure with professional composure.

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The emotional farewells at the end of the finale highlighted the personal connections formed during the filming process. Contestants expressed gratitude for the experience and the friendships that will last beyond the show. The production team worked tirelessly to create a memorable final event for viewers.

Social media reactions to the finale were overwhelmingly positive regarding the winner. Many fans celebrated the victory for the Karagach family. Others expressed admiration for the resilience shown by the eliminated contestants.

The show continues to be a significant cultural touchstone in American television. Its blend of sports, entertainment, and human interest stories appeals to a broad demographic. Season 35 has been rated highly by both critics and casual viewers.

As the credits rolled, the camera focused on the newly crowned champions holding their trophy. The moment was captured in high definition for broadcast and online streaming platforms. It serves as a lasting image of the season's success.

The professional dancers now look forward to their next projects and tour dates. The momentum from their performance on the show will likely boost their future opportunities. The dance world is eager to see what they achieve next.

The legacy of Dancing With the Stars continues to grow with each new season. The show has launched the careers of many professional dancers and provided entertainment for millions. Season 35 will be remembered for its tight competition and emotional finishes.

The interaction between the contestants and the judges has always been a key component of the show. The feedback provided during the redemption dance was particularly insightful. It offered viewers a deeper understanding of the technical aspects of ballroom and contemporary dance.

The public voting mechanism remains a crucial element of the competition. It ensures that the audience has a direct say in who wins the mirrorball. The transparency of the voting process is maintained to ensure fairness.

The finale production design featured spectacular lighting and stage effects. The visual presentation enhanced the impact of each performance. The atmosphere in the studio was electric with anticipation and excitement.

In conclusion, the crowning of Pasha Pashkov and Witney Carson Karagach as the Season 35 champions marks a significant milestone. Their victory reflects their dedication, talent, and strong partnership. The show remains a staple of prime-time television entertainment.