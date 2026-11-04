Dancing With the Stars Season 35: AJ Lee Ballas and Mark Ballas Overcome Illness on Disney Night

Mark Ballas and partner reveal health struggles and prop safety concerns during Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Disney Night. View details on their performance scores and upcoming competition.

The eighth week of Dancing With the Stars Season 35, designated as Disney Night, took place on Monday, November 2, featuring a lineup of celebrity contestants and their professional partners performing routines inspired by beloved animated films and their stage adaptations. Among the eight remaining couples, the performance by professional dancer Mark Ballas and his celebrity partner AJ Lee Ballas drew significant attention not only for its emotional resonance but also for the physical challenges the duo overcame during the live broadcast.

Mark Ballas Addresses Prop Safety During Routine

Professional dancer Mark Ballas later clarified that he deliberately discarded a hook prop during their Peter Pan-themed dance to "You Can Fly!" to ensure the safety of his partner, who was dressed as Tinker Bell. Although viewers noticed the quick removal of the item at the start of the routine, Ballas explained that keeping the hook would have created a dangerous knuckle grip situation comparable to holding a sword during complex choreography.

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Mark Ballas described the mechanics of the dance as involving significant pulling and pushing motions, which posed a risk if his partner had to navigate between his legs. He noted that a secured hook could have resulted in injury due to the tension required for the lift and spin elements, ultimately deciding that the performance quality was more important than retaining the accessory.

Health Challenges Impact Performance Quality

Behind the scenes, the couple faced significant health issues that threatened their ability to complete the week's intense schedule. Mark Ballas revealed that his partner was sick and struggling to practice, admitting she felt unable to dance the previous day and feared she would not be able to perform live. This illness forced them to condense their rehearsal time, leaving them with one less day to prepare for two distinct dances.

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The physical toll was evident as the couple struggled with confidence during rehearsals. They managed to overcome these setbacks by focusing on the entertainment aspect of the show rather than treating it strictly as a high-stakes competitive event. This shift in perspective allowed them to finish the routine without stopping, a feat they both celebrated as a personal victory despite the physical discomfort.

Scoring Results Place Couple at Bottom of Leaderboard

Despite the visible effort and the successful completion of the routine, the judges awarded the couple only 32 points out of a possible 40, placing them at the bottom of the leaderboard for Week 8. Guest judge Cynthia Erivo praised the performance, but the low score highlighted the difficulties the duo faced in executing their choreography under adverse conditions.

The score put the pair in a precarious position for the remainder of the competition. The gap between their performance and the top scorers was significant, raising questions about their survival in the upcoming elimination rounds. The couple's ability to bounce back from this low score will depend heavily on their recovery from illness and their execution of future routines.

Emotional Resilience and Future Competition Outlook

Reflecting on the performance, Mark Ballas emphasized the importance of maintaining a positive mindset and remembering that the show is designed for family entertainment. He stated that his primary goal is for his partner to leave the competition feeling proud of her effort and the patience shown by the coaching team, rather than fixating on the scores.

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Looking ahead to the rest of Season 35, the couple plans to focus on mental preparation and mutual support to overcome upcoming physical challenges. Their journey from struggling with illness to completing a complex Disney routine demonstrates the resilience required in the dance competition, setting the stage for what remains of their stay in the studio.