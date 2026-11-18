During Dancing With the Stars’ semifinal episode Nov. 17, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro revealed the ABC show’s season 35 finale will air live coast-to-coast for the first time ever.

announced that the dancing competition’s “massive” three-hour finale next week is strutting into new territory.

“For the first time ever, we will be live across the country on ABC and Disney+,” he said during the semifinal episode Nov. 17. “That means viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones can vote when they watch live at 8:00 Eastern, 5:00 Pacific.

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”fans in Eastern and Central time zones can watch the live episode during the weekly voting window, meaning the rest of the country is unable to see the performances if they decide to vote for their favorite contestants.and will compete in the annual Instant Dance Challenge. At the end of the night, one dance couple will be crowned the winners of season 35 and take home the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

"Dancing again, getting to share my joy with my family, who's over here every single night—thank you, my baby—I had a great time," she said, referring to fiancé, after being eliminated. "And I loved getting to share that with the world. Honestly, all love.

"contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show. If they progress beyond that point, the outlet continued, they earn more money each week. At the time, sources told the publication stars could earn a maximum of $295,000.

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"Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it's like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.

" Also receiving a base salary of around $110,000, Bones continued, "I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show. "Similarly, little has been shared publicly about how much the pros get paid. But as with the contestants, it seems like the longer they're on the show, the more money they can make. Jenna JohnsonMirrorball Trophy, she noted there's still an incentive to make it to the finale .

"If you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale," she explained on "If you win, it's not like you win a $1 million and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together.

"recalled how her salary was cut "more than in half" when she was demoted from pro to troupe member. The pros get little input when it comes to being matched with a celebrity..

"They want that genuine reaction. So I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us.

They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush-hush until you walk in and meet your partner.

"in 2015. "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not likeor something, we couldn't do that.

That would just be miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don't want to see two people who don't like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well.

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". "It’s either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m." But the work doesn't stop once the rehearsal wraps. Rylee noted she might then meet with producers or the creative team, work on choreography or study dance videos.

"Literally my whole life is devoted to it," she continued, "but it's my passion and it's what I love. So, it makes me so happy.

""We have our show day on Tuesday and then it's Wednesday to Sunday, straight rehearsals," Rylee added. "And then Monday we have camera blocking and then Tuesday's show day again. "If you thought the quickstep was fast, just wait until you hear about the pace of the costume department. "We meet with the set and lighting designers, dancers and talent and create a story ," costume designerback in 2017.

"Then we sketch out ideas. We have five days, max, to make all the outfits. That’s half a day per costume, not including all the rhinestones. The fitting and trimming we do later.

We have about 20 people in our department and then we have a separate tailor shop. It’s a big enterprise.

"said pairs usually try on their costumes for the first time just hours before showtime. And while the department "might use a pair of pants again for the boys," he continued, everything is generally made custom each week. As Gschwendtner added, "We do reuse things for group numbers or promo shoots, but not for the competition. We don’t reuse things unless there’s a specific reason to do so.

We try to keep everybody fresh and new in something different every week, so it stays interesting. "