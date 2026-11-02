Dancing With the Stars Producers Deny Vote Manipulation After Rigging Claims

DWTS host Tom O'Dowd insists viewer votes remain unmanipulated, refuting allegations of show rigging from former contestants and addressing edits in live broadcasts.

Tom O'Dowd, the executive producer of Dancing With the Stars, firmly rejected allegations that the ABC reality competition show manipulates audience voting results. Speaking to Deadline in May 2025, O'Dowd stated that the production team has never interfered with vote counts and would never do so in the future.

Producer Defends Voting Integrity

O'Dowd emphasized that the credibility of the series relies heavily on maintaining trust with the viewing audience. He explained that the show requires an authentic voice for viewers to determine the winner, ensuring the process remains transparent and fair for all participants.

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The executive producer noted that the format pairs celebrities with professional dancers to perform ballroom and Latin routines, often incorporating other genres including contemporary, hip-hop and jazz. Every week, each couple competes for judges' points and audience votes. The pairing with the lowest combined total of a score and audience votes is eliminated until only the winners remain.

Allegations From Former Contestants

Since the 2005 debut of Dancing With the Stars, fans have been very vocal about what they do and don't like and who deserves to be on the show. However, recent comments from former participants have reignited debates about the fairness of the competition. Alexa Gaggero, who competed on season 21, recalled an incident involving Hayes Grier, who was only 15 years old at the time.

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Gaggero remembered that Hayes expressed frustration while the group was in the bottom, claiming the show was rigged because he believed he had more votes than anyone else. Despite this sentiment, Gaggero disagreed with the idea that viewer votes were irrelevant, attributing Hayes' high vote count to his millions of social media followers.

Context of Social Media Influence

Gaggero highlighted that it is relatively easy for celebrities to mobilize their large online followings to send in text messages or digital votes. She urged critics to watch the full context of her podcast appearance rather than relying on edited clips, noting that her story was meant to highlight Hayes' sweet demeanor during a difficult moment in the competition.

This disagreement underscores the complex dynamic between raw audience enthusiasm and the produced narrative of reality television. While contestants may feel the results are unfair, producers maintain that the final outcome is a direct reflection of the combined scores and public engagement.

Past Claims of Production Interference

Previous contestants have also voiced concerns about behind-the-scenes influence. Avery, who competed in the show's early years, claimed in 2014 that he was eliminated during week two due to a disagreement with a producer. He described a package that portrayed him as the bad boy of the show as a tacky attempt to shape his narrative.

Avery suggested that in reality TV competition, having a public disagreement with producers often seals a contestant's fate early on. This sentiment echoes comments from Mark Ballas, who alleged that a mishap in his finale performance was edited out for the West Coast broadcast to present a perfect score.

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Historical Context and Broadcast Edits

Ballas clarified that the incident was a misstep where he tripped but did not fall. He claimed that the production team completely edited the error out of the entire thing for the recorded West Coast airing, leaving the East Coast live broadcast as the only version that showed the flaw. This distinction highlights the significant control producers exert over the final product.

Joey Lawrence, who competed in season three, also weighed in on the subject, noting that there was always debate regarding the finagling that occurred behind the scenes. He questioned whether the audience vote, the judges' votes, or the producers ultimately decided the winner, suggesting that a scenario likely played out to influence the final results.

Ongoing Debate Over Fairness

Despite these historical anecdotes, O'Dowd's recent statements reinforce the network's stance that the voting system is robust and free from manipulation. The show, which premiered in 2005, continues to be a staple of American television, drawing millions of viewers who believe in the authenticity of the competition.

As the series moves forward, the tension between perceived fairness and production reality will likely remain a topic of discussion. Participants and fans alike will continue to scrutinize the results, ensuring that the integrity of the dance floor remains under the public eye.