Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy Eliminated on DWTS Grammy Night, Scores Top 30

Seven couples compete on Dancing with the Stars during a Grammy-themed episode featuring routines to hits by Lady Gaga, Janet Jackson, and Beyoncé, culminating in intense dance-offs and unexpected celebrity surprises.

Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy were eliminated on the " Grammy Night" episode of Dancing with the Stars after a combined judges' and viewer score of 27 brought them below the threshold of the top five couples.

The elimination came after a competitive evening that saw seven remaining couples perform routines inspired by iconic Grammy‑nominated and Grammy‑winning songs. The pairs faced off in head‑to‑head dance‑offs and received bonus points, while live performances from Brandy, Monica, Maren Morris and Sheryl Crow added star power.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Grammy Night Brings Back Dance-Offs and Bonus Points

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson opened with a salsa to "Die with A Smile" by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, earning a near‑perfect 29 out of 30. Their performance was lauded for heart, showmanship and magnetic energy. Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy danced jazz to "All for You" by Janet Jackson, securing 28 out of 30 points and a surprise video message from the singer.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov delivered a paso doble to "Bring Me to Life" by Evanescence, receiving 28 out of 30 points for power, precision and purpose. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik trended the tango to "Boom Boom Pow" by the Black Eyed Peas, scoring 27 out of 30, while Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach performed an Argentine tango to "Crazy in Love (Remix)" by Beyoncé, also earning 27.

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Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas showcased a tango to "Thong Song" by Sisqó, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold danced to "SexyBack" by Justin Timberlake, each receiving 27 points. The dance‑off results added two extra points to the winners, with Amber and Pasha, Jenna and Val, and Connor and Maura taking advantage of the bonus.

In the final tally, Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy's combined score of 27 placed them below the survival threshold, causing the surprise elimination. Their departure added a dramatic shift to the season's trajectory, changing the competitive landscape for the remaining couples.

The episode also marked a somber moment as Stanley Zabar, the co‑owner of the iconic Upper West Side grocery store, passed away at age 94. The show's blend of vibrant performances and poignant news underscored the evening's emotional impact.

With the 69th Grammy Awards nominations announced a week later, the "Grammy Night" episode captured a unique convergence of musical celebration and competitive reality TV, leaving fans eager to see how the remaining couples will adapt in the weeks ahead.