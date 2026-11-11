Dancing With the Stars Grammy Night Brings Back Dance-Offs and Bonus Points

Dancing With the Stars Grammy Night returns Dance-Offs with bonus points for winners, plus a Nov. 10 lineup of Grammy-linked songs and judge scores.

Dancing With the Stars is marking Grammy Night with a lineup built around award-winning hits, and the show's Nov. 10 episode gave viewers a closer look at how the remaining couples are performing. Julianne Hough announced the return of the Dance-Offs during the broadcast, a format in which two couples face off against each other dancing the same style at the same time. The competition is now moving toward its final stages, with the semi-finals scheduled for Tuesday, Nov. 17.

The episode featured Grammy-connected music and dance styles, with couples bringing their best foot forward as they show what they have learned over the past several weeks. The source material highlights the dances and scores of each couple, making the Nov. 10 episode a useful snapshot of where the field stands before the semi-finals.

Also read Mark Ballas Returns to Dancing With the Stars Season 34 With Whitney Leavitt

How the Dance-Offs and Bonus Points Work

The winners of the three Dance-Offs will receive bonus points added to the scores they earn from the judges. The judging panel for this stage includes Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli, who will assess each couple's performance alongside those bonus points.

Each Dance-Off pairs two couples in the same style at the same time, so the head-to-head format puts the performers in direct comparison. The published pairings for the Dance-Offs were Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy against Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold against Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas. Results for those matchups were not yet posted in the source material.

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Judges Praise Ezra Frech and Amber Glenn

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach brought heat to the ballroom floor with their Argentine tango. Carrie Ann Inaba said the routine was the hardest dance Frech has ever done, but she still applauded his performance.

Bruno Tonioli noted a few issues with balance in the Frech and Karagach routine, but he otherwise described it as incredible. Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov delivered a powerful paso doble that Derek Hough called phenomenal, while Tonioli said it was everything a paso doble should be and praised Pashkov's pecs.

Inaba did point out that Glenn's foot came off the ground during the paso doble, a detail that left Glenn and Pashkov somewhat stunned. The judges' comments show a mix of high praise and specific technical notes for the couples competing this week.

Grammy-Linked Songs in the Nov. 10 Lineup

Frech and Karagach performed an Argentine tango to Crazy in Love (Remix) by Beyonce, which is linked to the 2004 Grammy Award for best R and B song. Glenn and Pashkov danced a paso doble to Bring Me to Life by Evanescence, tied to the 2004 Grammy Award for best hard rock performance.

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Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas performed an Argentine tango to Thong Song by Sisqo, a 2001 Grammy Award nominee for best R and B song. Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik danced a tango to Boom Boom Pow by the Black Eyed Peas, a 2010 Grammy Award nominee for best dance recording that also won best short form music video.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson performed a salsa to Die with A Smile by Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, linked to the 2025 Grammy Award for best pop duo or group performance. Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy danced a jazz routine to All For You by Janet Jackson, tied to the 2002 Grammy Award for best dance recording. Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold performed an Argentine tango to SexyBack by Justin Timberlake featuring Timbaland, linked to the 2007 Grammy Award for best dance recording.

Semi-Finals on Tuesday, Nov. 17

The Dancing With the Stars competition is nearing its end, and the semi-finals are set to air on Tuesday, Nov. 17. The Dance-Off results will determine which couples are eliminated and which advance to that round.

Viewers who want the outcome of the three Dance-Offs and the eliminations should check back for the posted results ahead of the semi-finals broadcast.