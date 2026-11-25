The nail-biting, super-sized season 35 finale gave way to one of the most emotional “DWTS” wins in recent history.

The action-packed, three-hour finale narrowed the pack of five to just two finalists — Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, and Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov.

Ultimately, cohosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough declared Frech and Karagach the winners after a final dance tribute to the disabled community that left the crowd in tears. , that Tuesday’s Finale episode would air live simultaneously across the country. That means West Coast viewers finally would be given a chance to vote based on the performances they saw, rather than out of blind allegiance to their faves dancing three hours ahead of time.

Also read Dancing With the Stars Winner Bobby Bones Slams Criticism of Connor Wood Ahead of Finale

With what felt like all of America tuning in, the season’s final five filtered into the ballroom. They were: Paralympic track-and-field athletefandom has been absolutely ablaze for days, frantically forecasting their picks for winner, first sent home among the final five, highest score of the night, and so on.

And while the fate of the last standing contenders did rest in part with the audience vote, each couple still needed to earn the highest marks possible from the judges, so the pressure was on. The super-sized, three-hour finale asked the couples to prepare a freestyle routine choreographed by each respective pro, an “instant dance” assigned to them last minute, and a routine to a song and style of the judges’ selection.

Without further ado, here’s how it all shook out. Even with three hours ahead, there were 15 dances to move through, so the season 35 Finale wasted no time kicking into high gear. As the camera flashed around the ballroom, revealing celebrity guests like Olympic gold medalist Alysa Liu, season 34 competitor Danielle Fishel, and season 33 winner, Joey Graziadei, Ali was announced as the evening’s first dancer.

Each couple was assigned a judge coach for the first round of dances, and to Ali went Carrie Ann Inaba, who has championed her monumental growth from the very beginning. The season 1 O.G. tasked Ali and pro Jan Ravnik with a salsa, which she first danced to mixed results back on week 5’s Super Bowl Night. The 27 they earned was much improved.

So improved, in fact, that cohost Julianne Hough noted that from her abysmal week 1 score of 12, she may be the entire series’ most improved finalist. Next up, Glenn and her pro partner, Pasha Pashkov, who has yet to snatch a trophy in his seven previous seasons on the show. The consistently high-scoring skater snatched another 30 after being coached by Derek Hough — the first, but certainly not last, perfect score of the evening.

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Two more would come in round 1, but first, Wood took the night through a slight dip. His and pro Rylee Arnold’s judge mentor, Inaba, tasked him with implementing her constant feedback that he has “not mastered the lead yet. ” When their Viennese waltz was said and done, they not have gone perfect , but a tearful Inaba noted that he had vastly improved his form.

Then came Higgins and pro Mark Ballas’ tango, selected and coached by Bruno Tonioli. They first danced a ravishing tango to Sisqo’s “Thong Song” during week 9’s Grammy Night, but this redo prompted Inaba to praise, “You are dancing on a full other level, I am blown away. ” Finally came Frech and pro Daniella Karagach’s salsa, selected and coached, again, by Tonioli.

With his signature extravagant descriptive prowess, the judge asked Frech to “do more of a figure 8, like a snake” across the dance floor. So he and Karagach slithered their way to the night’s third perfect 30, after Glenn and Higgins.season 35 finale entered its dreaded Instant Dance era.

Multiple contestants danced styles they hadn’t touched since the very first episode, and more than one stared straight ahead with total incomprehension when they were told they’d be dancing to songs they’d never before heard. Ali went first again, and fell into both of the aforementioned categories, as she was asked to redo her week 1 jive to Wilson Pickett’s “Land of 1,000 Dances. ” Ali may have mouthed “what?

” as hercostar called out the song title, but the judges were in agreement that she and Ravnik slayed the extemporaneous routine. Still, as has been true all season long, a perfect 30 eluded her, and she walked away with another 27. If 27s became the new law of the land for Ali, then 30s became the law of the land for Glenn, who destroyed her low-prep cha-cha to “Tears” by Sabrina Carpenter.

Tonioli raved, “Sometimes, when you’re under pressure and you go for it ,it brings out the best in you. ” And her best was rewarded with the best possible score — as was Higgins’ and Ballas’ quickstep to “Tutti Frutti” by Little Richard. Like Ali, Higgins professed to having never heard the song before the dance.

She was also critiqued by Hough for her interpretation of the style on week 3’s Yacht Rock Night, but no such funny business on the finale, where she prevailed over the “insanity” of the challenge to earn a perfect 30.

“I’m so proud of her,” Ballas gushed to Julianne, “she rose to the challenge. ” Wood and Arnold brought that 28 dip even lower, earning the lowest score of the night for their instant dance. They were tasked with executing a cha-cha to “Buttons” by The Pussycat Dolls, a dance they first tried out on week 1.

“You were using the floor for the first time! That was your best cha-cha,” she noted, but added a bit of foreshadowing by remarking, “There was a tiny mess-up. ” The couple earned a brutal 25, while the final couple, Frech and Karagach, proved their unbeatability again by earning another perfect 30 for their tango to “Levels” by Avicii. Onto the freestyles!

Finally. Some might argue that the instant dance addition to the finale doesn’t justify the grueling three-hour runtime. But perhaps it’s just how eagerly anticipated these freestyles were — blasts of fresh air made even more crisp by the fact that-inspired fantasia to “Minnie the Moocher” by Cab Calloway and “Over the Rainbow” by Judy Garland.

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“We went through a lot together on that stage. I know this is the last time we’ll dance together, so I want it to be unforgettable,” Ali shared during rehearsals. Her wish was Ravnik’s command, evidently, earning them a 28 after Hough threw them a 10. ” skating to “Like a Prayer” at the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Her and Pashkov’s final dance featured her Team U.S.A. comrades Madison Chock and Evan Bates, and had Hough declaring Glenn “the queen of the ballroom! ” Inaba even hugged Glenn before she earned a final perfect 30. In Wood’s rehearsals immediately following, he thanked Arnold for unlocking “this vulnerability in me. I have always had this anxiety, but I am not nervous for what happens next.

” What happened next during theirBefore Higgins and Frech could go on, returning season 34 champion Robert Irwin reunited with his old partner, a very pregnant Witney Carson, for a sizzling routine featuring new pro Hailey Bills.

“Winning the Mirrorball was one of the greatest experiences of my life. I remember that night like it was yesterday,” Irwin shared, and then announced the second season ofexperience as a “rollercoaster,” so Ballas posed, “That’s how the dance should be too. ” He then sketched out “three different worlds,” consisting of Old Hollywood, Higgins’ native Ireland, and a “big party” that earned them —you guessed it! — a perfect 30.

But the most perfect of all the evening’s perfect scores was saved for last. Frech and Karagach huddled in their rehearsals, where the Paralympian noted he was “just grateful that in navigating everything I had her having my back, she’s an angel. ” Karagach, in turn, said she was “so grateful that the show gave him a platform to show himself off. He’s like my best friend, he’s been my rock this whole time.

” During their rocking routine to “Numb” by Linkin Park, which paid tribute to those with disabilities like Frech, the athlete’s prosthetic leg came off, forcing him to fit it back on while hitting all his steps. The mistake was corrected so effortlessly that the couple earned the most rapturous applause of the night — and at the end of a three-hour taping!

“Ezra you are a hero, this performance will have a ripple effect far beyond this show,” Hough raved, while Tonioli called him “a national treasure” and Inaba made sure to note, “Dani, we need to salute you. ”“Diamonds Are a Girl’s Best Friend” by Marilyn Monroe and Irish folk songs “The Parting Glass” and “Flowers of the Red Hill”At last, the final five lined up for the reading of the results. In fifth place were Higgins and Ballas.

In fourth, Ali and Ravnik. Then came the first surprise of the night: Wood and Arnold, who were favored to at least make it into the top two (despite some outcry, whichare Ezra and Daniella! ” Ribeiro shouted.

“This is the most special moment of my life. Thank you everyone for voting, thank you for voting for us. Oh my God,” Frech cried out, while Karagach closed the night by simply sharing, “I’m just so freaking grateful. I’m just grateful.

” This is the seven-season pro’s second win, after taking home the gold with Iman Shumpert in season 30. Also, per Julianne’s earlier note, Frech has become the youngest male champion in the series’ history.