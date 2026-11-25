ABC censored audio during the Dancing With the Stars finale when pro dancer Jan Ravnik made a controversial remark about Tatyana Ali's final performance, causing online debate.

ABC faced immediate backlash following a censorship incident during the live finale of Dancing With the Stars Season 35. The network cut the audio feed shortly after professional dancer Jan Ravnik described his partnership with actress Tatyana Ali. This editorial decision occurred during a high-stakes moment that drew significant attention from viewers and critics alike.

The Censorship Incident on November 24

The event took place on Tuesday, November 24, during the live broadcast of the competition series finale. Viewers were watching as Jan Ravnik and his celebrity partner Tatyana Ali prepared to receive feedback on their performance. The moment became the center of controversy when producer or editor decided to mute the audio track abruptly.

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Ravnik had just been asked by cohost Julianne Hough about his emotional state regarding their routine. Instead of a standard response, the professional dancer used specific language to characterize the couple's journey. The network deemed these words inappropriate for broadcast, leading to the sudden silence in the audio feed.

This action was taken preemptively by the production team. The decision was not made in response to a spontaneous violation of rules, but rather as a preventative measure against the specific phrase used by the dancer. The incident highlighted the strict editorial standards applied to live television broadcasts involving celebrity partners.

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Ravnik Defends His Word Choice

In the aftermath of the broadcast, Jan Ravnik addressed the controversy directly. He told the outlet that he was defending his specific vocabulary choice. The dancer asserted that his description was accurate and not intended to be disrespectful or vulgar. He maintained that the phrase was a fitting metaphor for the conclusion of their partnership.

Ravnik emphasized that his intent was to honor the intensity of their experience on the dance floor. He argued that the terminology captured the finality and significance of their last performance together. The professional dancer's stance suggests a clash between artistic expression and network censorship policies.

Tatyana Ali supported the sentiment of the performance itself. She described the routine as a beautiful dance that served as a metaphor for her personal experience during the competition. The actress tearfully explained that she had asked Ravnik to visualize her dream world. He then translated that vision into the choreography they performed for the judges and the audience.

Ali Reflects on Her Journey and Family

Tatyana Ali, age 47, discussed her personal growth throughout the season. She noted that she was improving week after week on the show. Despite her public progress, she highlighted the perspective of her family. Her sons, Edward Aszard Aszi, age 10, and Alejandro, age 7, remain unaffected by her celebrity status.

Ali stated that to her children, she is still just their mother. She answered questions about whether they were impressed by her dance skills with a firm negative. This distinction between her public persona and private role as a parent remained a central theme in her interviews.

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She also paid tribute to her mother, who supported her through significant trauma. Ali credited her mother with helping her bring her children into the world. The actress shared that she felt a new sense of physical freedom during the competition. She described having room in her body in a way that she had not felt previously.

Community and Advice for Mothers

Ali used the platform to share advice for other parents. She recommended that mothers engage in dance and connect with friends. She argued that parenting should not be an isolated activity. The actress stated that it is unnatural for mothers to manage family responsibilities alone.

She emphasized the importance of having a village to support child-rearing. Ali encouraged other parents to participate in community activities like dance. This advice reflected her own experience of finding strength through her partnership on the show.

Despite narrowly missing the victory in the finale, Ali and Ravnik expressed gratitude. They appreciated the opportunity to share their skills on the ABC competition series. The season 35 conclusion left a lasting impression on viewers, regardless of the censorship incident.