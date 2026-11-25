A professional dancer on Dancing with the Stars describes a critical moment during a live performance when his prosthetic leg detached, requiring an immediate intervention from his partner to ensure the routine was completed safely.

Witney Carson and Mateo Frech claimed the Mirrorball Trophy on Tuesday night, making history as the first amputee and youngest champion pair in the decades-long run of Dancing With the Stars. Their victory was sealed with a combined score of 90 from the judges for their freestyle routine, capping off a journey that included a harrowing technical malfunction moments before their final performance.

The duo's triumph was almost derailed when Frech's prosthetic leg detached completely from his residual limb during a complex sequence of the dance. The failure was sudden and unexpected, stripping the young dancer of his primary source of stability right in the middle of a high-energy routine that required precise balance and coordination.

Also read Countdown to 'Dancing with the Stars' season 35 finale: Who's competing and more

Frech, 21, explained that the suction mechanism designed to secure the limb failed to engage, leaving him dancing on one leg. He had initially planned to continue the performance without the prosthetic as a creative narrative choice, but the unplanned detachment forced him into a precarious position that threatened both his safety and the integrity of the choreography.

His partner, Carson, recognized the danger instantly and intervened with a sharp command to stop and reattach the leg. She noted that she saw the look on his face and knew he intended to finish the dance without his equipment. Her quick thinking prevented a potential fall and allowed them to recover and complete the routine for the live television audience.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Frech later recalled that he briefly blacked out from the stress of the moment, hearing Carson's voice cut through the music demanding he put his leg on. This intervention became the turning point, allowing the pair to stabilize and deliver a polished performance that showcased their resilience and ability to handle the intense pressure of live broadcast.

The incident has resonated deeply with fans who appreciate the raw human element behind the show's glamorous facade. It highlights the immense physical and mental demands placed on contestants, particularly those with disabilities, and underscores the critical role of trust and quick decision-making in high-stakes competitive environments.

This historic win also shines a light on the broader impact of the show, with former contestants like Daniella Karagach and Jenna Johnson praising the program for supporting dancers through various life stages. Karagach specifically thanked the show for providing a platform for parents to chase their dreams, while Johnson shared her own struggles with balancing long hours and motherhood.

Carson and Frech's victory stands as a testament to their partnership and technical skill, overcoming a significant technical hurdle to achieve the ultimate prize. Their story serves as an inspiring example of adaptability and teamwork, proving that even when equipment fails, the dedication of the performers can still lead to a celebrated victory.